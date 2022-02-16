Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation Gives 20 Pet Shelters $1,000 Each

This past Valentine’s Day, Miranda Lambert “shared the love” by gifting 20 pet shelters $1,000 grants.

The donations came from the country singer’s non-for-profit MuttNation, which Lambert and her mother, Bev, began in 2009. The idea came to Lambert after spending years volunteering at animals shelters as a teenager and young adult.

“I always tell people who want to help that volunteering, fostering, and adopting are so important to every shelter. Even if you’re not in a position to adopt, maybe you have time to foster or volunteer? It all makes such a big difference,” she said in a press release.

Though the name suggests that MuttNation is a canine-centric organization, it actually strives to help improve the lives of all shelter-dwelling animals. Through its work, the organization raises funding and awareness for spay & neuter initiatives.

It also encourages individuals to help out local shelters by volunteering or fostering pets. and MuttNation offers assistance with relocating animals before and after natural disasters.

Miranda Lambert also uses MuttNation as her personal platform to advocate for senior and special needs animals that face harder challenges while trying to find a forever home.

“Shelter pets — especially the ones that are hardest to get adopted and the people who care for them have always had my heart,” Lambert told FOX 17. “Valentine’s Day gives me one more chance to show just how special they all are to me.”

2022 was the second year in a row that MuttNation made Valentine donations to pets in need. Last year she gave $1,000 to 15 shelters across the nation.

Miranda Lambert’s Husband Writes ‘You Are a Light’ His Wife’s Birthday

When Grammy award-winning songstress Miranda Lambert celebrated her 38th birthday, her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, thought he was the one getting a gift.

“I hope today brings you as much joy as you bring to me daily,” he wrote on Instagram. “Happiest of birthdays @mirandalambert I love you.”

“This world became such a better place with you in it,” he continued. “You are a light for those in the dark, a voice for the ones who can’t be heard, and most important of all, you’re the most amazing wife day in and day out.”

McLoughlin is a 30-year-old retired NYPD officer who met Lambert while serving as a security guard during a Pistol Annies performance on Good Morning America in 2018. According to the singer, her bandmates noticed McLoughlin and instantly pegged him as Lambert’s type.

And they were correct. Because only three short months after their initial meeting, the couple said “I do” during a secret ceremony.

Now Lambert and McLoughlin split their time living in Nashville, TN, and New York, NY. Miranda Lambert also became a stepmother when she married McLoughlin. The former officer has a three-year-old son with his ex-wife.