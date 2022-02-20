Miranda Lambert Shares ‘Heavy Heart Post’ Remembering Late Guitarist Scotty Wray

Country music star Miranda Lambert has officially made a statement following the death of her longtime guitarist, Scotty Wray.

Scotty Wray and Miranda Lambert have known each other for more than 20 years. The late musician toured with Lambert as well but had to retire recently due to medical issues with his heart that he was dealing with. After spending so much time with one another — both on stage and behind-the-scenes — it only makes sense that Lambert and Wray were incredibly close friends.

Lambert, 38, took to Instagram on Saturday evening to share with her fans that her heart is heavy right now.

“Heavy heart post,” Lambert captioned a photo of her and Wray displaying matching tattoos. “Last night I lost one of my most treasured friends, band mates, and road family members, Scotty Wray. We met in 2001 in Greenville, Texas. I was 17. That was the beginning of our journey together.”

As they always, fans of Miranda Lambert on Instagram were incredibly kind, generous, and offered their support to the grieving country star. After all, her post hits us all right in the feels. Losing a loved one is one of the hardest things in life to go through. This loss is an extremely difficult one, considering how much time the two spent together and what they’ve been through over the years.

“We went through so much life together on and off the stage,” Lambert shared. “We wrote songs, played gig after gig, fought, cried, laughed, and even got matching arrow tattoos after we made it out of some rough patches together. He was one of the most talented guitar players I’ve ever known and I’m so thankful I got to witness his genius seasoned laid back blues man style on stages all over the world.”

Miranda Lambert Considers Scotty Wray ‘Family’

It’s only fitting, isn’t it? Miranda Lambert and Scotty Wray may not have been related by blood, but the country star always considered her late guitarist a part of her family.

“Scotty Wray was family to me,” Lambert continued. “I’ll never sing a note without him because I know he is there with me. He always has been. I love you my sweet Bud Wray. Heaven is lucky cause that honky tonk band up there just gained another guitar pickin angel. Rest easy my love.”

In addition to Scotty Wray’s role in Lambert’s touring band, he was also a songwriter. He even helped write several songs on his brother, Colin Raye’s, 2020 album. That includes the hit, “Scars,” which was recorded as a duet by Raye and Lambert. You just know that song will always have a special place in her heart.