Miranda Lambert Teases Unreleased Song ‘Strange’ in New Teaser

Miranda Lambert has something exciting coming up in the next few weeks. Recently, the country artist shared a snippet of her unreleased song, “Strange” via Instagram.

New music from Lambert is just as exciting as the warm weather sneaking up on us lately. A few days ago (February 28), the “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer asked her fans for their address so she can ship them a postcard with her autograph on the front. And the signed card clarifies that there’s something great upon us.

In the post’s caption, Lambert wrote, “I’m mailing these out. It’s the road map to something new. Send me your address at mirandalambert.com/postcard.”

Check out the sweet postcard here:

Several fans are pumped for this new music. After she posted the huge announcement, her Instagram followers flooded the comments with excitement. For example, one user wrote, “DONE!! Road map to new music???”

Be on the lookout for more teasers from Lambert. In the meantime, purchase tickets to her Bandwagon tour with Little Big Town here.

Miranda Lambert Revealed What Inspired Her Most Recent Songs

Most of you know that Miranda Lambert hasn’t released any music since October 2021. Her most recent song is “If I Was a Cowboy.”

In a recent interview, the country singer explained where she got her inspiration for this song. Apparently, 2020 gave her a lot of inspiration to write with more free time.

“Since I had the time off in 2020, I did a ton of writing,” Lambert revealed. “So I’ve got some things up my sleeve. I really enjoyed getting to write when it was all I could do.”

Next, she made sure to mention that she has a lot in store for her fans.

“I’ve got some stuff coming out that is from a really creative time,” she added. “‘If I Was a Cowboy’ is a little sneak peek of that.”

No further information has been released at this time, but stay tuned. Also, follow Miranda Lambert’s social media pages to stay up-to-date with new music announcements. Fans can follow her Instagram page right here.

The Country Singer is Ready to Hit the Road Again

Well Outsiders, we are just days away from the first stop on Miranda Lambert’s revived Bandwagon Tour. Back in January, the star revealed some things about the tour. Let’s take a look at what she said below.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Lambert mentioned how the band, Little Big Town is a phenomenal tourmate. She also mentioned how she dealt with Covid-19 struggles. First, she explained what makes this group such ideal tourmates.

“It creatively works,” Lambert said. “The music is a good parallel. We’ve all had long careers and have stayed in this game and reinvented ourselves creatively over and over. Besides all the work stuff, it’s freakin’ fun. They’re great people and it really breaks it up.”

For more information read the previous here.