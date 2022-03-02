Morgan Wade Reflects on Meeting Her Band on Craigslist

Morgan Wade recently reflected on how she met her band and it’s not what you would think. Further, Wade formed her band with people from Craigslist.

Craigslist is one of the most popular sites in the United States today. And apparently, it’s one of Wade’s favorites since it got her connected with her bandmates.

Ever since the “Reckless” singer got her start in the music industry, her music has blown up. Wade recently decided to reveal how she found her very first band. Some folks might think this isn’t a very safe website, especially for a younger girl. But it ended up being a life changer for the country star.

Morgan Wade Reminisced on Why She Started Craigslist

Who knew creating a band with five random people would turn into something amazing. Upon meeting them, the singer found herself in a basement rehearsing several songs for the very first time.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Wade explained how this all happened.

“I was 19 and started a band on Craigslist,” she said. “And so the first time I like sang in front of people, I just went down in this basement with five random men that I found on Craigslist to start a band.”

Afterward, she mentioned that she found herself playing her first show with them.

“That was the first time I sang in front of people,” she added. “And then um… that was the band I took with me to play my first show.”

Additionally, Wade has been using the site for many years now. Since she had a lot of experience with Craigslist, finding people for her band didn’t scare her.

“Where I grew up, the only options to like get stuff is you would get on Craigslist to find things,” she mentioned. “I remember selling a futon on Craigslist when I was like 12.”

Soon after, she reminisced on the time she sold a futon. Now, she realizes selling on Craigslist is a little abnormal for a young girl.

“I just like made the post and put my home address on there and like sold this guy a futon…” Wade said. “I was 12. Now I look back and I’m like, ‘That’s weird.'”

The Country Singer Revealed How She Found Her Five Band Members

After a few years went by, Morgan Wade found herself back on Craigslist scrolling through random ads. It didn’t take long for her to find the five guys who were in search of a lead singer. So, she explained how this group came to be.

“I just remember there was a guy standing out front with sunglasses on at like eight o’clock at night smoking weed,” Wade mentioned. “That was really normal. I just went on in the house, and they were like ‘Yeah, down in the basement.’ So, I went down there and there were like five guys down there, but here we are.”