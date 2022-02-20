Morgan Wallen Drops Epic Series of Photos From Madison Square Garden Performances

On Feb. 9, country superstar Morgan Wallen kicked off his “Dangerous” tour with an incredible performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Wallen was supposed to start his tour in Evansville, Indiana, on Feb. 3. Unfortunately, severe weather forced the country singer to postpone the first three shows. Indiana, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania all received new dates in April.

But this means that Morgan Wallen got to kick off his tour for “Dangerous” in “The World’s Most Famous Arena.” And Madison Square Garden did not disappoint, based on the pictures Wallen posted to Instagram. He did a photo dump earlier yesterday with some incredible shots of him on stage and the fans out in the audience.

We see pics of him crouching down in front of screaming fans at the front of the stage. There are photos of him and another band member throwing some kind of liquid out toward the crowd. Wallen sings with an American flag draped over his shoulders in one picture. We see the arenas’ incredible special effects in other pics, as well as photos of Wallen with some of his openers.

HARDY, Larry Fleet, and Lindsay Ell all opened up for Morgan Wallen at Madison Square Garden. And Wallen made a point to join each opener for one duet during their performances. Check out the awesome pictures of the country stars for yourself below.

“Life’s a Garden,” Wallen captioned his Madison Square Garden photo dump.

Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous’ Tour Sells Out Almost Immediately

Fans could not contain their excitement when Morgan Wallen announced tour dates for his latest album, “Dangerous.” He dropped the dates in mid-November and they went on sale a few days after that. By Dec. 7, nearly all of the 54-date venues had sold out.

Over 705,000 fans had purchased tickets by that point, pushing Wallen to add six stops to his tour. The huge tour already ran from February 2022 to September 2022. But Morgan Wallen couldn’t disappoint his fans.

We’ve already seen how desperately the fans want to see Wallen in concert. Back in the fall, tickets went on sale for Wallen’s performance at Rupp Arena in Kentucky for Dec. 3-4, 2021. When the tickets went on sale, they sold out in less than 90 minutes. That’s 36,000 seats that sold out in that time.

The tickets went so fast that Wallen even added a third show on Dec. 5 at Rupp Arena. Of course, those quickly sold out too.

Only one other artist has ever sold out three consecutive shows at Rupp Arena and that’s Garth Brooks. Morgan Wallen is clearly up there with the country greats.