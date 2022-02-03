Morgan Wallen Forced to Cancel Multiple Shows Due to ‘Severe and Inclement Weather’

Morgan Wallen is heading out on his first headlining tour for his Dangerous album. Although, he released some unfortunate news on Instagram today. Due to the severe weather the south is getting, Wallen has no choice but to cancel the first three shows.

Wallen took the sad news to Instagram. Trust me when I say this is sad news because his fans spent hundreds of dollars on these tickets. But that doesn’t mean he’s not going to reschedule these shows. With that said, if you’re in Indiana, West Virginia, or Pennsylvania, check out the new dates below.

In the post, Morgan Wallen wrote a message to his fans.

“Due to severe and Inclement weather, in Indiana, Kentucky, and throughout the Northeast, I unfortunately have to cancel the shows this weekend,” Wallen stated.

Following that statement, Wallen included the new dates.

Evansville, IN – Thursday, April 14.

Charleston, WV – Friday, April 15.

Allentown, PA – Friday, May 27.

Wallen makes sure to tell his fans to continue holding onto their tickets. There’s nothing that will stop this superstar from performing for them in these areas.

“Hold on to your tickets!! They will be valid for the new dates,” Wallen added. “If you can’t make the new dates or prefer a refund, you can reach out to your point of purchase directly.”

Afterward, the Sand in My Boots singer ended the message with warm regards.

“Y’all stay safe and we’ll see you soon.”

Since most people are super excited to attend Wallen’s Dangerous tour, these cancellations hit them hard. For example, one user said, “Actually heartbroken….”

Another fan is bummed by this because they drove a long way for this show. But on a more positive note, someone adds that they’re excited for April.

Morgan Wallen Starts the Dangerous Tour This Month

It seems like time flew by because the Dangerous tour is officially here! Despite the cancellations, this gives Morgan Wallen some extra time to make the show worthwhile.

The tour is scheduled to run from February 9 through September 30, 2022. Most of the shows are sold out, but there are a few tickets remaining in certain cities. So, be sure to grab them while you still can!

Additionally, country stars Larry Fleet and Hardy will be joining Wallen on this tour. It should be one helluva party! You can purchase the remaining tickets here.

The Country Singer Had a Lot of Success With New Album

Since the release of Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous album, it has been skyrocketing to the top of the charts. And it is still the most streamed album across all genres.

According to Music Mayhem, Wallen is the first country artist since Taylor Swift to end a year with a best-selling album of any genre.

This rising country star has a lot ahead of him in the future. And we can’t wait for more music.