Morgan Wallen Joins Larry Fleet for ‘Where I Find God’ Duet at MSG: VIDEO

On February 10, Morgan Wallen joined opening act, Larry Fleet in a smashing duet. Furthermore, they performed Fleet’s single, “Where I Find God” for the audience at Madison Square Garden.

Wallen is trying to perform at least one song with his opening acts during the tour. For instance, he’s joining HARDY in their “He Went to Jared” duet, “Flower Shops” with Ernest, and now this song with Fleet. In 2020, Fleet released his debut single, “Where I Find God” and now he’s opening up Wallen’s Dangerous Tour.

Due to an ice storm last weekend, Wallen and his team had to cancel the first three shows. So, they kicked off the Dangerous tour this week in New York City.

The two-night stop at Madison Square Garden had an unbelievable turnout. During the second night, Wallen sang along on Fleet’s most well-known song. One TikTok user captured footage of this powerful performance. Watch it here:

Not too long after, Fleet added a comment on this TikTok video. “Thanks everyone!” he said.

HARDY Shares Recap of MSG Debut on Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous Tour

Is performing at the Madison Square Garden really official if you don’t share the experience? I mean, you know what they say, “Pics or it didn’t happen.”

Recently, HARDY shared a few of his favorite memories from the last two nights at MSG. Most of them are during his set while the other three are with Wallen and Lindsay Ell.

Judging by the post, the up-and-coming country star absolutely crushed his set. He dropped the pics with the caption: “Madison Square Garden dump.”

Shortly after, his “One Beer” duet partner, Lindsay Ell made sure to comment on the post. “You totally crushed,” Ell said.

Not only did HARDY crush his performance, but so did Ell in their duet. The two country stars performed the hit single, “One Beer” and the crowd knew every word. When HARDY welcomed Ell to the stage, she brought along a few beers with her. Then, they went right into the performance and cheered to a perfect night.

HARDY’s Instagram followers flooded the comments with positive reactions. “The most amazing show I’ve ever witnessed,” one user commented on HARDY’s post.

“You crushed it Hardy. We came from Scottsdale to see you and Morgan. Y’all exceeded expectations,” another added.

After seeing the MSG turnout, are you ready to attend the Dangerous tour in your area? If you plan on attending, let us know which show you’re going to on social media!