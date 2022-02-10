Morgan Wallen Kicks Off ‘Dangerous Tour’ Selling Out Madison Square Garden

It’s official Outsiders! Morgan Wallen kicked off his Dangerous tour on Wednesday, February 9 at “The World’s Most Famous Arena.” Yes, Wallen, Hardy, Ernest, Larry Fleet, and Lindsay Ell performed a sold-out show at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The tour is all about his new record-breaking album, Dangerous: The Double Album. But the “Sand in My Boots” singer will play a few other songs from his previous album.

After the last opening act, Wallen and Lil Durk’s most recent collaboration “Broadway Girls” poured out of the speakers. Then, the country singer walked on the MW-shaped stage where he wore a cutoff flannel shirt. And from that moment, the crowd went wild. As the audience calmed down a bit, Wallen proceeded to his piano to start the concert with the hit song, “Sand in My Boots”.

Throughout the concert, Wallen sang 15 songs from the double album. Of course, he surprised the audience with a live version of his cover of Jason Isbell’s song, “Cover Me Up”. During this performance, the venue looked almost like a dream. Fans everywhere took out their phones and lit up the room with their flashlights.

“This is one of my favorite songs to sing,” according to Music Mayhem Magazine.

Not only does this tour have an impeccable crew, but they also brought the coolest special effects. In fact, the show features high-tech lights, fireworks, and some confetti.

After everything that’s happened, Wallen still can’t believe the life he gets to live.

“I never thought I’d be doing this,” he added towards the end of the concert. “You all are incredible.”

HARDY Stunned the Audience With an Impressive Performance

Most of you know HARDY from his hit songs, “GIVE HEAVEN SOME HELL” and “ONE BEER”. After Larry Fleet’s smashing acoustic set, HARDY provided the fans with even more entertainment. He provided fans with an extensive set to make sure they all got their money’s worth.

During his set, he performed an unreleased song, “Sold Out”, along with several tracks from his A ROCK album. He also brought out a special guest for the “One Beer” duet. That’s right, one of our favorite Canadian country singers, Lindsay Ell joined him in the live version of this special song. The original version features Devin Dawson and Lauren Alaina, and you can listen to it here.

Morgan Wallen’s Official Dangerous Tour Set List

Morgan Wallen performed a total of 23 songs. Check out the setlist below.

Sand in My Boots Somethin’ Country Up Down Dangerous Still Goin’ Down Rednecks, Red Letters, Red Dirt Silverado for Sale 7 Summers Country A$$ Shit Wonderin’ Bout the Wind Somebody’s Problem Chasin’ You 865 Cover Me Up Flower Shops He Went to Jared Warning This Bar More than My Hometown The Way I Talk Heartless Wasted on You Whiskey Glasses

Tonight (Feb 10), Wallen is back at Madison Square Garden for one more show. Then, they head to Columbia, South Carolina on February 24. This tour has already received an unbelievable turnout and it’s only the beginning.