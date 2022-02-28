Morgan Wallen Is ‘Right Where’ He Needs to Be in Epic Tour Photo

Morgan Wallen is “right where” he needs to be in his latest post, standing center stage in front of a massive crowd as the arena glows with the dim light of cellphones. The clarity of the image sees Morgan Wallen in a pair of blue jeans and cowboy boots, an acoustic guitar in hand, and his face turned toward a venue full of country music fans.

“Right where I need to be,” the country star captioned the post.

Fans took to the comments to share their love and support for Morgan Wallen, his statement seeing encouragement from other country music artists including Jon Langston and Sean Stemaly.

“Gaht dang right,” Langston wrote, while Stemaly commented, “I’d say you done chased down that neon rainbow.”

‘Dangerous’ Sees Further Success in 2022

Despite a rough patch amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Morgan Wallen now sees continued success in the country music industry.

His hit double album, Dangerous, continues to spin No. 1 after No. 1, with previous chart-toppers including “More Than My Hometown” and “7 Summers.”

Now, Wallen has scored another success as, most recently, his song, “Sand In My Boots,” reached number one on the Mediabase country chart. As per WYRK personality Chris Owen, “Sand In My Boots” marks Morgan Wallen’s fifth career No. 1 on country radio, and his seventh overall.

Now, his song, “Wasted On You,” is heading to country radio as his next single from the double album. Owen again made the announcement on Twitter, with the single taking to airwaves March 7th, just barely more than a week from now.

However, alongside his own personal success, Morgan Wallen is also dishing out a taste of country music stardom to his friend and rising country artist, ERNEST. ERNEST, whose song “Flower Shops” premiered in December of 2021, recently made his Grand Ole Opry debut alongside Morgan Wallen, the two country artists dueting the brand new song.

Back on the Morgan Wallen front, Dangerous marks a pivotal album for the country star overall. The massive collection of songs ranked 2021’s most-streamed album across all genres. Additionally, his success from the Dangerous album matches that of famous country icons such as Garth Brooks, with Wallen spending more than 10 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Eric Church is Morgan Wallen’s ‘Country Music Hero’

There’s no doubt that Morgan Wallen is one of the biggest names in country music right now. However, we all have our idols and for the “Wasted On You” singer, that’s country music’s Chief, Eric Church.

After facing media controversy last year, Morgan Wallen took time away from the public, channeling his energy into music and songwriting, and, apparently, forging a friendship with Eric Church.

While many country music fans and industry professionals turned their back on Wallen, Eric Church helped the younger star find his way back into the public’s good graces.

“I don’t [know] exactly when it was we started hanging out,” the country star shared with Country Countdown USA. “We just became buddies. I guess we kind of have a similar attitude or whatever it is.”

Indeed, whatever it is, Wallen concluded, “he’s always been my country music hero…he’s one of the main reasons that I sing country music.”