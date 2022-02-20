Morgan Wallen’s ‘Sand In My Boots’ Officially in the Top Spot on Country Radio

The last year of Morgan Wallen’s career has been epic. And it just got even better.

Because as country music insider Chris Owen tweeted today, his single Sand In My Boots is “the #1 song on the Mediabase country chart this week.”

“Sand In My Boots” by @MorganWallen is the #1 song on the Mediabase country chart this week.



It will officially be the #1 song on Billboard Country Airplay tomorrow.



Morgan’s 5th career #1 at country radio and 7th overall (“Wasted on You,” “7 Summers”). — Chris Owen (@FiddleSabre) February 20, 2022

And tomorrow (Feb. 21st), “it will officially be the #1 song on Billboard Country Airplay.” As Owen’s noted, the single will be his 5th chart-topping hit on country ratio and “7th overall.”

Some of the singer’s other number one hits are Whiskey Glasses, Up Down, and most recently, 7 Summers.

Morgan Wallen’s newest number one hit comes on the heels of some record-breaking ticket sales.

Currently, the country crooner is beginning a 7 months-long stint on the road for The Dangerous Tour. And we’re certain that Wallen will be playing for some massive crowds as he travels from coast to coast.

Because when tickets for the tour went on sale back in December, fans bought them so fast that he had to add more stops. And he broke a few records along the way.

Sales officially opened on Dec 5th, 2021. And in less than two days, people had already bought 705K seats. And all but five of his stops were completely sold out.

Due to obvious demand, the singer decided to add six more events to his calendar, including one at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Of course, that concert immediately sold out, too. And when it did, Wallen became the third artist in history to sell out the venue three times in a single year.

Morgan Wallen also made history when tickets to two of his December 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky, were gone within two hours. And after adding another date to meet overwhelming enthusiasm, that concert also sold out instantly.

“It sold a lot of tickets,” Brian Sipe, general manager with Central Bank Center, told the Herald-Leader. “[There’s] A lot of excitement about Morgan Wallen. A lot of fan club members, so that was kind of how we knew there was such a demand for a third show, was because of how successful those first two shows sold.”

And according to the Herald-Leader, only one other artist has ever sold out three consecutive concerts at the Central Bank Center. And that was the legendary Garth Brooks.