Morgan Wallen’s ‘Wasted on You’ Heading To Country Radio As His Next Single

Morgan Wallen is back on top of the charts! Last week (Feb. 14), his single, “Sand in My Boots” went number one on country radio. Now, “Wasted on You,” is on its way to country radio as his next single.

“Wasted on You” will start playing on country radio on March 7. Earlier today, WYRK personality, Chris Owen shared this important news via Twitter.

In the tweet, Owen wrote, “New @MorganWallen single is officially “Wasted on You.” Impacts country radio on March 7th.”

Additionally, Wallen wrote the song with his “Flower Shops” duet partner, Ernest. These two artists teamed up with a few other songwriters in Nashville, Ryan Votjesak and Josh Thompson. Previously, Wallen mentioned that he had high hopes for “Wasted on You” to be his next number-one single off his Dangerous album.

On February 22, Owen announced that this song had re-entered the Billboard Country Airplay chart on Twitter.

“Wasted on You” by @MorganWallen re-enters Billboard Country Airplay this week at #55. — Chris Owen (@FiddleSabre) February 23, 2022

Wasted on You is Set to Have a Huge Impact on Morgan Wallen

“Wasted on You” has been on the top of multiple charts, including the Hot Country Chart. However, if it reaches number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, it’ll be Wallen’s sixth career number-one single at country radio.

If you haven’t already, listen to Wallen’s smashing performance of “Wasted on You” during the Dangerous sessions below. This country star just doesn’t miss with his music.

The Country Star Reflected on His Sold Out Shows at the Most Iconic Arena in the U.S.

On February 9 and 10, Morgan Wallen kicked off the Dangerous tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The overall turnout of these shows left the country star speechless. So speechless, he shared several professional highlights from both of the shows on Instagram.

A few days ago (Feb 20), Wallen posted a collage of photos from the two sold-out shows. Judging by the post, it looks like fans got their money’s worth because almost every seat in the arena is filled until the very end. As you scroll through the pictures, you’ll see Wallen cherishing every moment. A few of his buddies tagged along to perform a few songs with him. That’s right, HARDY, Larry Fleet, and Ernest blew everyone away with their magical sets and smashing duets with Wallen.

In the post’s caption, Wallen didn’t provide much thought because the pictures say more than he could ever imagine. He wrote, “Life’s a Garden.”

The next stop on the Dangerous tour is in Columbia, South Carolina on February 24. Then, they’re off to Savannah, Georgia on February 25 and so on. If you haven’t already, hurry and purchase tickets for one of the shows here.