Naomi Judd Autopsy, Cause of Death Details Released

Naomi Judd’s autopsy reports were released today, August 26, confirming what the Judd family has already shared: Naomi Judd died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She committed suicide on April 30 at her home in Tennessee at the age of 76.

“We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well its sorrows, too,” the family said in a statement. “One part of our story is that our matriarch was dogged by an unfair foe. She was treated for PTSD and bipolar disorder, to which millions of Americans can relate.”

According to the autopsy, Judd had prescription drugs in her system typical for individuals treated for bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. Board-certified psychiatrist out of Nashville Dr. Casey Arney stated, per WTVF, “I have reviewed a list of Naomi Judd’s psychiatric medication at the time of her death and it is consistent with usual and customary treatment for bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.”

Naomi Judd’s Autopsy Results Revealed, Confirming What the Family Has Shared with the Public

Naomi Judd died the day before the County Music Hall of Fame inducted her and her daughter Wynonna. The Judds were a beloved duo in the 80s and 90s, with many No. 1 hits in their career. Additionally, they were planning their farewell tour coming up this fall. Wynonna Judd will continue the tour, as she vowed to do at her mother’s memorial at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. The Judds’ Final Tour 2022 begins on September 30 and goes until October 29 for a total of 11 shows.

The Judd family is asking for privacy and compassion as they continue to mourn Naomi’s loss. They also encourage anyone struggling similarly with mental health to seek help. The national suicide crisis line is available by calling or texting 988 or using the online chat function on 988lifeline.org.

Judd Family Sues Williamson County, Tennessee to Protect Mother’s Death Records

Naomi Judd’s autopsy is considered public record in Tennessee, but the Judd family is fighting to keep all other records pertaining to her death private. According to News Channel 5 out of Nashville, several media outlets have requested access to further details and documents pertaining to Naomi’s death. The family is adamantly denying this as they attempt to preserve their mother’s dignity.

Earlier in August, a court in Williamson County, Tennessee granted the Judd family a brief reprieve. The court temporarily sealed Naomi’s death records. That means no official documents, photos, audio, or video will become available to the public.

On September 12, a hearing in the Williamson County Chancery Court will determine if the temporary relief will become permanent. Hopefully, the family gets to retain Naomi’s dignity and privacy after her death.