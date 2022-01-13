National Championship: Walker Hayes Rewrites ‘Fancy Like’ After Losing Bet With David Pollack

Following the 2022 National Championship Game, country singer and Alabama fan Walker Hayes rewrote his hit single Fancy Like after losing a bet with former UGA and NFL linebacker David Pollack.

In an Instagram post, Hayes admitted he lost a bet with Pollack over the National Championship. “Mighta lost a bet with David Pollack,” he stated. He also tagged Georgia Bulldog’s coach, Kirby Smart. “Man, UGA. What a good school. A lot of talent coming through there. Kirby Smart, what a coach.”

Along with sharing his thoughts about the Bulldog’s National Championship win, Hayes claimed that Pollack, who is a University of Georgia graduate and former Bulldog football player, is the greatest commentator of all time. “Hands down. Just above the rest by miles and miles. Nobody is even close. And I have to tribute to all the schooling he received. In all seriousness, great game. Go Dawgs.”

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide went head-to-head during the 2022 National Championship Game on Monday (January 10th). The teams previously faceed off in the SEC Championship game in December 2021. Alabama won the SEC Championship, but Georgia won the finale 33-18. The last Georgia National Championship came in 1980.

Georgia Bulldogs’ Kirby Smart Shares Reaction to the 2022 National Championship Game Celebration

During a recent interview with the Athens Banner-Herald, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shared his reaction to seeing fans react to the Bulldogs winning the 2022 National Championship Game. “First thing I thought of was Widespread Panic,” Smart declared, referencing the massive crowd at the Athens band’s 1998 outdoor show. “I was like there’s people on signs. There’s people on poles. You can’t see the street. I didn’t even know where it was. But was pretty blown away. Hopefully everybody was safe.”

Also speaking about the overdue National Championship win, Smart explained that he hopes the team doesn’t have to wait more than 40 years to win the title again. “I’ll be honest with you, that’s a long time. I thought that our team demonstrated resiliency, fight, toughness. Overcoming tough loss. There were a lot of battle cries throughout the year. Our guys really kind of personalized for the state. And for the people of the state.”

Coach Smart also said that the National Championship win and the Braves winning the World Series really made 2021 a special year for the state of Georgia.