neil-young-streaming-numbers-since-ditching-spotify-revealed

Canadian-American singer Neil Young recently pulled his music from streaming platform Spotify. However, the bold move has actually increased the star’s streaming numbers.

Mark Mercuriadis, who owns half of the rights to Young’s catalog, dished the details in a chat with Bloomberg. According to Mercuriadis, the rocker’s action led to a strong uptick in listeners.

“The interesting thing about Neil is that his consumption has gone up in the two weeks since he came off the service,” Mercuriadis said. “We’re at 38% up in streaming alone, and we’re hundreds of percentages up in terms of album sales and that.”

Young made the decision to remove his music from the streaming platform due to controversy over the Spotify exclusive podcast, “Joe Rogan Experience” (JRE). The platform recently removed over 100 episodes of the podcast that they deemed harmful. The podcast recently came under fire for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines. Additionally, many have criticized Rogan for his use of racial slurs.

Neil Young Pens Open Letter to Spotify

In an open letter to Spotify, that has since been deleted, Young urged the streaming platform to sever ties with the podcaster.

“With an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, JRE, which is hosted exclusively on Spotify, is the world’s largest podcast and has tremendous influence,” Young wrote. “Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy,” he wrote, adding: “I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform … They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

Spotify has removed portions of Joe Rogan content. However, the company says they have no plans to remove the podcaster completely off the platform. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek wrote a memo to employees earlier this week regarding the situation.

“Not only are some of Joe Rogan’s comments incredibly hurtful — I want to make clear that they do not represent the values of this company,” Ek wrote in the memo. “I want to make one point very clear — I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer.”

Spotify CEO Speaks Up

“We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope. Looking at the issue more broadly, it’s critical thinking and open debate that powers real and necessary progress,” Ek wrote. He added that he was “deeply sorry” for the impact the controversy was having on Spotify’s workforce.

“While I strongly condemn what Joe has said … I realize some will want more,” he said.

Mercuriadis expressed his support Young’s decision to pull away from the platform. In the aftermath, Spotify’s market value reportedly experienced a significant drop.