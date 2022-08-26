Nikki Lane Releases New Single ‘Born Tough’ and Readies a Headlining Tour

Nikki Lane’s fourth studio album Denim & Diamonds drops on September 23rd via New West Records. It’s less than a month away, but for Lane’s fans, it feels like forever. This is the South Carolina native’s first new record since 2017’s Highway Queen, and it has been an incredibly long five years.

Luckily, we have a handful of singles to hold us over until next month. When Nikki Lane announced the album back in June, she lead with “First High” and it was a great look at what to expect from the record. Last month, we got “Black Widow” which was another banger. Now, we’ve got “Born Tough” and the wait just got a little longer.

You can also catch the Sirius XM premiere of this song later today. Nikki Lane will unveil the song while guest-hosting a show on Sirius XM’s Outlaw Country station. That show will re-air throughout the weekend.

Nikki Lane Comes Out Swinging With ‘Born Tough’

The large gap between Highway Queen and Diamonds & Denim gave Nikki Lane plenty of room to breathe. She took that time to create her most self-reflective collection of songs to date. In a press release, Lane talked about the inspiration behind the songs on the record. “There is a song that didn’t make the album with the lyrics ‘sometimes you gotta run away to live a life that you can write a song about.’ Prior to this album, I was so focused on writing about life on the road, that I just didn’t have the headspace to write about the road that got me here,” she said. This album is the result of her finding that headspace.

The first two singles hinted at the self-reflection housed in the album. However, “Born Tough” takes us back to Nikki Lane’s early days as she talks about being hardened by time. In the lyrics she talks about her upbringing, filing for divorce, and being generally tough as nails.

Fall/Winer Tour Info

Next month, Nikki Lane is hitting the road in support of her new album. For most of the dates, Lane will be rocking stages solo. However, she does share the stage a few times during this massive trek. For instance, she’ll be ripping it up with Spiritualized at the Caverns on September 11th. Lane will team up with Midland at Mesa Amphitheatre, Revel Entertainment Center, and the Greek Theater. Fans at the Whitewater Amphitheatre in New Braunfels will get to see Lane and the Turnpike Troubadours.

Head to Nikki Lane’s website for tickets and more information.

