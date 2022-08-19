On This Day: Brooks & Dunn Top the Chart With ‘You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone’ in 1995

Brooks & Dunn scored their ninth No. 1 single when “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone” topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on August 19, 1995.

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn became country music’s most powerful one-two punch when they joined forces for their 1991 debut album, Brand New Man. With Ronnie’s golden voice and Kix’s show-stopping showmanship, the former solo artists found success right out of the gate as a tandem. Four singles from their debut album—“Brand New Man,” “My Next Broken Heart,” “Neon Moon,” and “Boot Scootin’ Boogie”—reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

The duo didn’t slow down for their 1993 sophomore album, Hard Workin’ Man. Two singles—”She Used to Be Mine” and “That Ain’t No Way to Go”—also topped the chart.

Now, all the aforementioned No. 1 singles featured Ronnie on lead vocals. Spliced in between were a handful of Top 10 singles, including two with Kix singing lead: 1992’s “Lost and Found” (No. 6) and 1993’s “Rock My World (Little Country Girl)” (No. 2).

Brooks & Dunn released their third album, Waitin’ on Sundown, in September 1994. This time, Kix wouldn’t be denied his first No. 1 single as lead vocalist.

Brooks Hits on Miss

In October 1994, Waitin’ on Sundown became B&D’s first album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums. The 10-song offering was bolstered by its No. 1 lead single, “She’s Not the Cheatin’ Kind.” It also included “I’ll Never Forgive My Heart” (No. 6) and chart-topper “Little Miss Honky Tonk.”

For the album’s fourth single, the duo turned to “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone.” The tune featured Kix on lead vocals. The tune was penned by Kix, Ronnie, and Don Cook. Of course, Cook had a hand in writing B&D’s “Brand New Man,” “My Next Broken Heart,” and “That Ain’t No Way to Go,” among others.

“Don Cook comes out on the road with us two or three months before we’re supposed to cut the CD. And we’re in a panic,” said Ronnie Dunn to Country Weekly magazine in 1995. “We’re sitting on the bus going about 80 miles an hour. And somebody comes up with a riff and we just start writing ‘You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone.'”

Brooks & Dunn released “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone” on June 12, 1995. A little more than two months later on August 19, the tune summited the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. In addition, “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone” was nominated for Best Country Performance by a Duo/Group at the 1995 Grammy Awards. However, the song was bested by the Mavericks’ “Here Comes the Rain.”

Of course, during their career, Brooks & Dunn scored 20 No. 1 singles. “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone” is the only one featuring Kix on lead vocals.

The Country Music Hall of Fame inducted Brooks & Dunn in 2019.