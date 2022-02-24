On This Day: Johnny Cash Records ‘At San Quentin’ Album Live in 1969

Johnny Cash fans know that the legendary Man in Black had an interesting relationship with prisons. On February 24, 1969, which is exactly 53 years ago, Cash recorded his iconic “At San Quentin” album. As the title states, Cash recorded the album live at the San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California. He would then release the album officially on June 4, 1969.

For Johnny Cash, music was something he believed inmates deserved access to. Over the years, the “Ring of Fire” artist had been arrested several times, but never served an extended period of time behind bars. Regardless, he held onto strong compassion for those that were locked up throughout his life.

Cash recorded this album on his second visit to the prison. His first time performing there was on January 1, 1959.

His “At San Quentin” album features some memorable and iconic songs from the artist. Some of them include “I Walk the Line,” “There’ll Be Peace in the Valley,” “A Boy Named Sue,” and two versions of “San Quentin.”

This album was certified platinum three different times and has sold over three million copies. He also was able to snag the Best Country Vocal Performance award at the Grammy Awards for “A Boy Named Sue.” It makes sense, seeing as the song also was No. 1 on the country charts. It was also his only No. 1 on the adult contemporary charts ever.

In 1969, Cash also won the CMA award for Entertainer of the Year.

Johnny Cash Passion for Prison Peformances

For Johnny Cash, recording this album meant a lot for his career as well as for him personally. His brother, Tommy Cash, once told BBC just how important prison reform was to Johnny Cash.

“He always identified with the underdog. He identified with the prisoners because many of them had served their sentences and had been rehabilitated in some cases but were still kept there the rest of their lives … felt a great empathy with those people,” Tommy Cash said.

His “At San Quentin” album isn’t the only time he performed for a prison crowd. He also had his other infamous album “At Folsom Prison.” He recorded this in 1968 and it also came with a lot of success. It was recorded in two separate takes. He played on a stage in the cafeteria behind Death Row.

He also had several lesser-known performances like “A Concert Behind Prison Walls” in the Tennessee State Prison and “På Österåker” in Sweden. His performances further branded his message as an artist with music jam-packed full of social messages. These prison albums were also able to place him back on both the country and pop charts after years of absence in this area.

He inspired fellow country artists to put passion behind those performances.