Outlaw Country Singer C.W. McCall in Hospice

One of Outlaw Country‘s legends is battling cancer in hospice care. C.W. McCall was on a podcast when he revealed the news to the hosts.

At 93 years old, McCall has lived quite a life. Now, residing in Montrose, Colorado, the singer is resting and living out the end of his life as dignified as possible. Folks will recognize McCall’s work due to the heavy trucker themes and working-class messages in many of the tunes. His big hit Convoy has gotten more play in recent days due to the “Freedom Convoy” in Canada.

While talking to the Drew & Mike podcast based out of Detroit, McCall talked about his recent healthcare changes. “I’m battling cancer. We have a deal here now where I can have nurses on-call at home. I don’t have to go to hospitals. It’s a hospice service here locally from Montrose, Colo.”

Fans might remember that C.W. McCall stepped away from music in the 1980s. It was a strange move, but he decided to move to more private life. He made his way to Ouray, Colo., and served as mayor from 1986-1992. His hit song was eventually made into a film and it starred another big Outlaw Country star. Kris Kristofferson, of course.

Other big hits include Four Wheel Drive, Wolf Creek Pass, as well as Classified. He hit the charts one final time with Roses for Mama. He didn’t have the same career as the Hanks and Cashs of the world. Then again, hardly anyone had careers as successful as those.

Often overlooked in the history of the genre, hopefully, C.W. McCall gets a flurry of support and messages from fans and others. He deserves to feel that love.

C.W. McCall And 60 Years of Music

When it comes to C.W. McCall and his career, it is very interesting/ He relied heavily on big choruses featuring multiple singers. Like a church choir in each song. He made his big hits during the CB radio craze of the 1970s but performed music from 1944 to 2003. He was born William Dale Fries Jr in Iowa.

When he made his breakthrough in the 1970s, it was huge for the singer. Here is a throwback of McCall in his heyday on the Mike Douglas Show in 1976.

https://youtu.be/j3VN54M1OXA Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CW McCall Convoy (https://youtu.be/j3VN54M1OXA)

The man took his Convoy image seriously. He brought a real CB radio to the stage for his performance. Making sure to get all the right parts down just like it is on the record. His music career really didn’t make it big until 1973. Before that, ole Bill Fries was an ad executive working out of Omaha, Nebraska. Runnings from Smokeys and making a buck living life out on the open road.

At 93 years old, C.W. McCall has lived quite a life, multiple lives really. From regular Joe to Outlaw Country star. While it didn’t last long, it was a big moment in his life. And, fans are appreciative of McCall and his contributions to the genre.