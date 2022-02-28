Outsider Anthems: ‘Hard Line’ by The Infamous Stringdusters

At Outsider, we strive to provide all Americans with common ground on which to stand. That’s why we make our stand in the Far Middle where there is plenty of room for folks of all walks of life. It’s also why we focus so much on music – it’s the great unifier. It has been bringing diverse groups of Americans together since the earliest days of colonization.

These days, it seems like the need for common ground is at an all-time high. Talking heads and social media influencers are making a living by stoking the flames of division. We think that it’s about time to get away from the fire, head to higher ground, and start having real honest conversations again. That’s why “Hard Line” by The Infamous Stringdusters is this week’s Outsider Anthem.

The Infamous Stringdusters opened their 2022 album Toward the Fray with “Hard Line” and it truly sets the tone for the record. Lyrically, Toward the Fray is a timely album that takes a hard look at the state of the world today. Sonically, it’s a killer bluegrass record. About the album, Stringdusters guitarist Andy Falco said, “One of the things that I’m really proud of is that this record is true to all of us. It’s a genuine record because it really is about everything that we were all going through. We’re talking about the pandemic and all of the chaos, but we’re talking about love and other things, too…I hope people who hear these songs will feel like they’re not alone.”

I knew that “Hard Line” was an Outsider Anthem the first time I heard it. The call for unity in the lyrics fits the Outsider spirit like a glove. Lines like “Let’s all have a conversation across the great divide. / Listen to the voices coming from the other side. / Don’t give up believing in what you think is right. / Let’s all help someone else to see the light,” put this track on the list.

Dusting the Strings Since ‘06

The Infamous Stringdusters are an award-winning five-piece progressive bluegrass band based in Nashville, Tennessee. They burst onto the scene in 2006 with a self-titled EP. The next year, the band dropped their debut full-length record Fork in the Road. Since then the band has released a dozen studio albums, four EPs, and a live album.

In 2007, The Infamous Stringdusters took home three awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association. They won Emerging Artist of the Year. Additionally Fork in the Road brought them Album of the Year and the record’s title cut brought them Song of the Year. Then, in 2018, they took home the Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album for their 2017 release Laws of Gravity.

More importantly, the band’s members – Travis Book (bass), Andy Falco (guitar), Jeremy Garrett (fiddle), Andy Hall (Dobro), and Chris Pandolfi (banjo) – have shown themselves to be incredible live performers and masters of their instruments. Fans of both traditional and progressive bluegrass enjoy their groove-heavy strain of ‘grass.

Step Across that Hard Line and Find Common Ground

The Infamous Stringdusters call for unity in nearly every line of this tune. However, there are some that resonate more deeply than others. For instance, the opening lines invite the listener to examine where they stand and what they’re missing because of it. “Tell me what you’re thinkin’. What is on your mind? / Tell me what’s the reason for drawing such a hard, hard line / Tell me what it gets you, and is it worth the cost? / What have you won, what have you lost?”

That opening verse really makes me think of all of those folks on social media who wrote off friends and family members over political or social opinions in the last few years. I personally saw people from both sides of the great divide throwing away precious relationships because of their hard lines. More than that, it makes me long for a time when we can all come together as one people again.

That’s why we’re here. Outsider is more than a place to get your news. It’s a digital campfire with plenty of seats for everyone. Left, right, center, undecided – it doesn’t matter. You’re welcome here, that’s about the only hard line you’ll see us drawing.

Listen to The Infamous Stringdusters

If you liked “Hard Line” you should definitely check out the rest of Toward the Fray. Sonically, it’s a killer bluegrass record that seamlessly blends traditional and progressive sounds. Lyrically, it’s a well-written and introspective album tinged with the anxiety and desperation of the past few years.