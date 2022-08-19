Outsider-Approved New Albums for August 19, 2022

We might be heading into fall but that doesn’t mean our music selection has to cool down. No matter what you’re in the mood for, this list of new albums will give you what you need. We’ve got some alt-country, a little rock, some straightforward country music, and just about everything in between.

New Albums for August 19, 2022

Oh Me, Oh My – Forrest McCurren (Independent)

Strange Time to Be Alive – Early James (Easy Eye Sound/Concord)

Boy from Anderson County to the Moon – Kolby Cooper (Wheelhouse Records)

Out Here Now – Ever More Nest (Independent)

Vol. II – Watkins Family Hour (Family Hour Records)

Lifetime Achievement – Loudon Wainwright III (StorySound Records)

All the Way – Alex Leach Band ( Mountain Home Music Company)

The Crosswinds of Kansas – Bill Scorzari (Independent)

Done Come Too Far – Shemekia Copeland (Alligator Records)

Bleed Out – The Mountain Goats (Merge Records)

The Show: Live from the UK – Gretchen Peters (Scarlet Letter Records/Proper Music Publishing)

Borrowed, Broken, and Blue – Copperline (Independent)

All Those Days Drinking Dust – Tiffany Williams (Blue Redbird Music)

Hymns for a Hollow Earth – Taylor Alexander (Hail Mary Records)

We don’t have any new albums from “big” names this week. However, there are plenty of up-and-comers on this list that you should keep an eye on. For instance, Kolby Cooper is a young Texas-based country singer with plenty to say. Then, there’s Forrest McCurren, if you want to hear one of the best new songwriters to hit the scene in a while, check out his album. Additionally, we’ve got a new record from Nashville songwriter Gretchen Peters, new music from alt-country favorite Early James, and a new Mountain Goats release. In short, we’ve got one hell of a soundtrack for the weekend.

Strange Time to Be Alive

I was hooked on Early James’ new album from the first few bars of the opening track. The 12-track collection sees James holding up a smoky mirror to the strange times in which we live. His poetic lyrics and unique sound make him the perfect storyteller to spin the yarns of the current age.

Sonically, Early James reminds me of acts like Tom Waits, Brown Bird, and the most recent tunes from The Devil Makes Three. However, his gritty, psychedelic blend of blues, jazz, country, and rock is wholly unique. This album is full of great songs, but my favorite is “Real Low Down Lonesome” featuring Sierra Ferrell.

Done Come Too Far

If you’re familiar with Shemekia Copeland, you have an idea of what to expect from her new album. Musically, Copeland blends jazz, blues, soul, R&B, and rock with a dash of Americana. Vocally, she might be one of the best singers in the business. She’s got a voice that could bring down walls and stir even hardened hearts. Lyrically, Copeland takes a hard look at current social issues. From racism and the resilience of the Civil Rights Movement to school shootings, she covers it all. However, there are some lighthearted moments on the record. Pour a drink, put it on, and enjoy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=crFPYYZkuZ8 Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Pink Turns To Red (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=crFPYYZkuZ8) “Pink Turns to Red”

Out Here Now

If you’re looking for a killer new Americana album this is it. Ever More Nest combines laid-back roots music, stellar songwriting, and vocals that make even the deepest, darkest pain sound sweet. This is the kind of album that you put on at the end of a long day when you want to sink into some introspective songwriting.