Outsider-Approved New Albums for August 26, 2022

I’m just going to come out and say it, August has been an incredible month for new music. So far, we’ve got new albums from Forrest McCurren, Early James, Wade Bowen, Kelsey Waldon, and an incredible tribute to John Anderson. This week brings us some old-school country music, some rock, a dash of Americana, and more.

New Albums for August 26, 2022

Under Cover – Valerie June (Fantasy Records)

Game Changer – Jim Lauderdale (Missing Piece Records)

Wings on My Shoes – Will Hoge (Independent)

Young Blood – Marcus King (American/Republic Records)

I Ran Down Every Dream – Tommy McLain (Yep Roc Records)

Horizon Line – Dan Navarro (Red Hen Records)

Miles and Miles of You – Pat Green (Empire)

Volunteer Jam 1 – 1974: The Legend Begins – Charlie Daniels Band (Blue Hat Records)

First of the Brooklyn Cowgirls – Mimi Roman (Sundazed Music)

One – Goldpine (Independent)

Broken Heartland – A Thousand Horses (Highway Sound Records)

Resurgence – The Ransom Brothers (Independent)

Milestone – Michelle Wright (Independent)

Talking Walls – Lilly Winwood (Independent)

Boy howdy, hot dog! What a week! We’ve got a ton of new albums today. Valerie June’s new release is top-notch. The new Pat Green record is just as good as we’d expected. Then, there are a few under-the-radar releases that deserve some praise. For instance, A Thousand Horses, Will Hoge, and The Ransom Brothers all put out killer records today.

However, I saw a theme connecting three albums and I think it’s worth talking about. These three albums are completely different, but their vintage vibes tie them together into a throwback triple threat. Let’s dig in and catch these vintage vibes.

Young Blood

Marcus King is one of the best guitarists walking the earth right now. My introduction to him was a video of King playing “Summertime” with Billy Strings. That was enough to get me hooked. Then, I saw him laying down solos for Zac Brown Band and more. The guy is nothing if not versatile. With this new album, he’s taking us back in time.

Young Blood sounds like it could have dropped in the mid-70s. If it had, it would’ve been the hottest rock and roll album in the country. Even decades removed from the era it evokes, the record is top-notch. Crank it up, roll the windows down, and have some fun.

First of the Brooklyn Cowgirls

Mimi Roman started her career in the 50s. After cutting her teeth in talent shows, she signed to Decca Records. She pressed several songs and toured the country. Unfortunately, her career never really took off. Now, Sundazed Records is digging into the archives to bring us this new compilation album.

According to Bandcamp, First of the Brooklyn Cowgirls features previously unreleased demos, TV appearances, radio spots, and songs from Roman’s personal collection. If you’re a fan of classic country music, you’re not going to want to miss this trip back in time.

Volunteer Jam 1

Volunteer Jam became an iconic concert series featuring the Charlie Daniels Band. However, that was never the intention. Originally, the 1974 concert was meant to be a recording session for two live tracks. With this new album, we get a dozen songs from the inaugural Jam. Take a trip back to 1974 and see the origin of an iconic concert series.





