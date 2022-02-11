Outsider-Approved New Albums for February 11, 2022

We’re just a few hours away from Super Bowl Weekend and we have a few new albums to carry us to the Big Game and beyond. Additionally, this week brings us new singles from Dolly Parton and Tejon Street Corner Thieves. In short, it’s another bountiful New Music Friday.

New Music for February 11, 2022: Albums

Let’s start our dive into new music from the second week of February by looking at some Outsider-approved albums. There aren’t many familiar names in this week’s list but there might be some new favorites.

Castle Rock – Jason Scott & The High Heat

Jason Scott and the High Heat made a real statement with their debut record Castle Rock. Overall, the album combines honky tonk, Red Dirt, and just enough slick radio-ready production to make it easily digestible for a wide audience. However, Scott’s songwriting elevates this new album to one of the best to drop this February.

These songs are soulful and relatable. The stories in them will pull you in just as quickly as the guitars, keys, and silky production. You need to hear this record. Check out “Quittin’ Time” to see what this band has to offer.

The Flowers that Bloom in Spring – Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert

Last week, I said that February would be a great month for new bluegrass and roots albums. The Flowers the Bloom in Spring is a wonderful example of that. Fans of old-time, Americana, and folk music might be familiar with Rayna Gellert and Kieran Kane. Gellert is a world-class fiddler and Kane was a member of The O’Kanes for a while. This album is their third collaborative work and you can hear the proof of their creative chemistry and otherworldly talent in every note.

Most of the songs on this record are brand new original tunes. However, they sound and feel like songs that have been ringing from the mountains for decades. If you’re into bluegrass, old-time, and roots music you need to hear this record today.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dbUAtj4uGCQ Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lonely Are the Brave (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dbUAtj4uGCQ) “Lonely are the Brave”

Wild Card (EP) – Crimson Calamity

The second week of February brought some killer full-length albums, but we can’t overlook this amazing EP. The ladies of Crimson Calamity combine traditional country, roots music, and witchy vibes that would make Stevie Nicks proud.

I’ll be coming back to Wild Card when I want something mellow to listen to while I unwind. Songs like “My Best Friends” and “Due West” are the perfect additions to a chill playlist. The rest of the EP will leave you wanting more from this incredible duo.

New Singles

New Music Friday isn’t just about new albums. This week, we got a few killer singles. These tunes will definitely get you excited for their albums coming later this year.

“Denim Dan” – Colten Jesse

Colten Jesse does it all. He’s a bull rider, songwriter, and one hell of a country singer. If you’re not familiar with his work, check out “Denim Dan.” It’s a honky-tonk toe-tapper that tells a sad story about the track’s title character.

“Be There” – Tejon Street Corner Thieves

The second week in February also brought us the new single from the upcoming Tejon Street Corner Thieves album. That record will hit shelves and streaming next month and “Be There” makes the wait feel even longer. If you’re not familiar with these trash grass legends, this single is a great introduction.

“Blue Bonnet Breeze” – Dolly Parton

Did I save the best for last? Maybe. I’m always glad to see new music or literally anything else from Dolly Parton. “Blue Bonnet Breeze” is the latest single from her upcoming album Run Rose Run. This Appalachian-tinged waltz sees Dolly returning to her mountain roots with some gorgeous high lonesome vocals. Mandolin and fiddle float in and out over a simple stripped-down acoustic arrangement. The lyrics tell the story of two ill-fated lovers. Check it out below.