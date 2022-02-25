Outsider-Approved New Albums for February 25, 2022

February has been a great month for new music. We got new albums from legends like Del McCoury and debut records from great new bands. We also got new singles from Dolly, John Pardi, and Whiskey Myers. This is the last new music Friday of the month and we’re finishing strong.

New Albums for February 25, 2022

This Friday, we’ve got a good variety of new albums. We’re heading into the weekend with a little soul, some rock & roll, and plenty of ‘grass to go around. Let’s dig into the sonic buffet.

Remote Transmissions Vol. 1 – Band of Heathens

Austin, Texas-based rockers Band of Heathens made the best of a bad situation during the pandemic. They combined strong internet connections, free time, and a ton of talent to create a 90-minute weekly variety show called The Good Time Supper Club. One of the best features of that show was called “Remote Transmissions” in which they would jam on classic covers with special guests. That’s what you get from this album. Highlights include Ray Wylie Hubbard joining them for “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” and Hayes Carll adding his vocals to “The Man in Me.”

Any new album that features Hayes and Ray is automatically Outsider-approved.

Flyin’ High – The Wooks

The Wooks are a Kentucky-based string band that straddles the fence between traditional bluegrass and progressive jamgrass. No matter what you call it, they produce some damn fine ‘grass. Their new album Flyin’ High is a great example of why they’ve found fans in both traditional and progressive camps. The highlight here, for me, is the album opener “What the Rocks Don’t Know.” They do an incredibly lively cover of one of my all-time favorite Willi Carlisle tunes.

Get Yourself Outside – Yonder Mountain String Band

Yonder Mountain String Band’s new album Get Yourself Outside is packed with great jamgrass tracks. This is their first record with new mandolinist Nick Piccininni. However, he fits the Yonder Mountain sound like a glove. For me, the highlights on this one are “Suburban Girl” and “Up This Hill.” If you’re in the mood for a little more ‘grass this weekend, Yonder Mountain has you covered.

I Need a Job…So I Can Buy More Auto-Tune – Swamp Dogg

Does your weekend need a little soul? Well, check out the new Swamp Dogg album I Need a Job… So I Can Buy More Auto-Tune. Over the years, Swamp Dogg has gone by many names. He dropped his first single back in 1954 under the name Little Jerry Williams. He started going by Swamp Dogg in the 70s and the name stuck. Also, he co-penned the Johnny Paycheck hit “She’s All I’ve Got.”

This new album is packed with laid-back funky tunes but the highlights for me are “Soul to Blessed Soul” and “She Got That Fire.”

Today’s New Singles

New albums are always great but it wouldn’t be Friday without some new singles. This week, we got some real bangers.

“From Austin” – Zach Bryan

Hot damn, this is a good song! It seems like we’ve been holding our collective breath waiting on Zach Bryan to drop new music forever. “From Austin” dropped this morning and set the good country music portion of the internet on fire. If you haven’t listened to it yet, you should.

“Dooley’s Farm” – Molly Tuttle feat. Billy Strings

Molly Tuttle and Billy Strings are two of the best acoustic guitar players walking the Earth today. I’ll die on that hill. Hearing them pick and sing together on a song about an outlaw farmer who grows the best jazz cabbage in the Blue Ridge Mountains made this Friday that much better.

“Independent with You” – Kylie Morgan

Kylie Morgan’s latest single “Independent with You” sounds a little more radio-ready than most of what we cover. However, something about it caught my ear. Morgan’s voice is big and expressive. More than that the lyrics are relatable. Overall, this is just a good, catchy tune.