Outsider-Approved New Albums for February 18, 2022

The first couple of weeks of February were a little slow. This week, though, things picked up. We got new albums from the legendary Del McCoury Band, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, and more. Additionally, this week gave us new singles from Whiskey Myers, 49 Winchester, and Jon Pardi. In short, fellow Outsiders, this is one hell of a week for new music.

New Albums for February 18, 2022

I’m going to be honest with you, I’ve been looking forward to this week for a while now. We’ve got a great selection of new albums from some of the best names in Americana and bluegrass. If you’re into mountain music, get ready for some great new tunes.

Lost Love Songs – The Pine Hearts

Lost Love Songs is the latest release from the Olympia, Washington-based trio The Pine Hearts. This new album sees the trio giving a nod to bluegrass. However, they’re not constrained by its traditions. Tracks like “Mary the Night’s on Fire” and “Darling Don’t the Sunlight in Your Eyes” sound like they could’ve been released decades ago. If you’re in the mood for a blend of the old and new, toss this album in rotation.

Manticore – Shovels & Rope

In mythology, the manticore is a creature made up of bits and pieces of other animals. They have human faces, a lion’s body, and, sometimes, a scorpion’s tail. Other times, the manticore will have a tail tipped with venomous quills. In short, it’s a deadly combination of things that don’t seem to mix. In this way, the new album from Shovels & Rope is aptly named. The husband and wife duo blends rock, bluegrass, folk, and pop in this release. If you’re looking for something wholly different that will take you on a musical journey, hop on Manticore and take the ride.

Nightroamer – Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

If you’re looking to roam through dark themes and heartache this weekend, look no further than Nightroamer. Sarah Shook & the Disarmers put together a collection of songs that look deep into failed relationships, self-doubt, and the overall human condition. The Disarmers blend outlaw country with some folk and even punk rock influence. Shook brings their trademark raspy drawl that is sure to draw you in.

Almost Proud – The Del McCoury Band

Del McCoury is the most-awarded artist in bluegrass for a reason. The new album Almost Proud is a perfect example of the musical prowess and traditional sensibilities of McCoury and his band. From the first bars of the album opener until the end this is Grade-A bluegrass.

“Almost Proud”

Toward the Fray – The Infamous Stringdusters

Nashville-based jamgrass quintet The Infamous Stringdusters blend traditional and current in their new album Toward the Fray. Lyrically, this album contains songs about the pandemic, the killing of George Floyd, and the polarization of the country that came from those things and their reverberations. However, the Stringdusters never get preachy. Instead, the songs reflect on these things and call for some unity, understanding, and compassion. Toward the Fray is a plea to find common ground. Sonically, the band remains rooted in bluegrass traditions while adding progressive elements. This one is a must-hear.

“Hard Line”

New Singles for February 18, 2022

Today dawned with a stack of new albums. However, we can’t overlook the great singles that dropped today as well. All of these new tracks will be the perfect addition to your weekend’s soundtrack.

“John Wayne” – Whiskey Myers

Whiskey Myers has been teasing new music since the end of January. At midnight, they finally dropped their new single “John Wayne” and it was well worth the wait. It’s a great taste of what we can expect from their upcoming album Tornillo. That new album will drop on July 29th.

“Last Night Lonely” – Jon Pardi

If you’re looking for some straightforward country heading into the weekend look no further than Jon Pardi’s new single “Last Night Lonely.” It’s a hopeful love song about picking a girl up in a bar full of classic country sounds.

“Annabel” – 49 Winchester

49 Winchester will drop their new record Fortune Favors the Bold in May. Today, they delivered a taste of what’s to come with “Annabel.” May never seemed so far away.