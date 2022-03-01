Outsider Picks: Best Albums of February 2022

Every week this February, I scoured the internet for the best new albums to share with y’all. That was the easy part. The hard part was sitting down with that big ol’ stack of new records and deciding which ones were the best. After hours of consideration and several re-listens, I narrowed it down.

Best Albums from February 2022

Here are my five favorite albums from the month. You’ll find a little bit of everything from bluegrass to soul. If you want to hear highlights from these albums, there’s a brand new Outsider Picks playlist at the bottom. Let’s dive in.

Flyin’ High – The Wooks

I love bands that combine traditional bluegrass and jamgrass. The Wooks do that seamlessly. This is, without a doubt, one of the best new albums I came across in February. Flyin’ High hooked me with the album opener, a cover of Willi Carlisle’s “What the Rocks Don’t Know” and kept me on board until the end. Check out my review of Flyin’ High for more info.

I Need a Job…So I Can Buy More Auto-Tune – Swamp Dogg

Here at Outsider, we focus on a ton of great country, roots music, and Americana. However, when a funky soul album from a legend like Jerry “Swamp Dogg” Williams Jr. comes up, it makes the cut every time. Sure enough, it was one of the best albums to drop in February.

Williams laces some humor into the album-opener. Then, the rest of the album is serious, smooth, and funky. Tracks like “She Got That Fire,” “I Need Your Body,” and “Soul to Blessed Soul” are pure grade-A baby-makin’ music.

Almost Proud – The Del McCoury Band

We saw plenty of great bluegrass albums drop in February, but I think this one was the best. I mean, it’s a traditional ‘grass album from the legend himself. Del McCoury doesn’t miss. Check out my full review on this one for more.

Castle Rock – Jason Scott & The High Heat

The debut album from Oklahoma-based Jason Scott and the High Heat isn’t just one of the best from February. It’s an early contender for my year-end list. These fellas came out of nowhere with a unique sound and great songwriting. Check out my interview with Jason Scott to learn more about the band and check out “Quittin’ Time.” You won’t regret it.

Dispatch to 16th Ave. – Muscadine Bloodline

February saw Muscadine Bloodline finding their sound with this new record and it’s without a doubt their best so far. I did a full review on this one as well. So, if you want to know more, go check that out.

Listen to Highlights from the Best Albums of February 2022

If you don’t have time to listen to all of these albums just check out the Outsider Picks: Best of February ’22 playlist. It has all the highlights. Then, follow Outsider on Spotify to get all the best music from our favorite artists.