Outsider Picks: Love Songs for Valentine’s Day

Your Valentine’s Day celebration needs a soundtrack. It doesn’t matter if you’re trying to woo that special someone or planning an intimate night at home, you can’t go wrong with a few good love songs. However, if you’re like us, you don’t want to pull out the same handful of sweet tunes. So, skip the click tracks and boyfriend country and turn on Love Songs for Outsiders. It’s full of great Outsider-approved songs that are guaranteed to set the mood.

What You’ll Get from Our Valentine’s Day Playlist

At Outsider, we’re never content with the same old, same old in any capacity and we reflect that in the music that pours out of our speakers. We dive deep into classics, relish the deep cuts, and keep our fingers on the pulse of new tunes. That’s the kind of eclectic goodness that you’ll get from Love Songs for Outsiders. Here’s a taste of what’s on the playlist.

“All Your’n” – Tyler Childers

Really, we could have populated a good chunk of this list with Tyler Childers songs. For a while, he would write his wife, Sonora May, a new love song every time he made her mad. That’s why his catalog is chock full of sweet songs like this one.

Of course, “All Your’n” isn’t exactly a deep cut at this point, but lines like “I’ll love ya ‘til my lungs give out / I ain’t lyin’ / I’m all your’n and you’re all mine” make it a perfect fit for our list.

“Settin’ the Woods on Fire” – Hank Williams

The late great Hank Williams has his share of lovey-dovey tunes. This one, though, is one of my personal favorites. It shows that not all love songs have to be slow sappy affairs. This one’s all about taking that special someone out on the town and turning up the heat a little bit. Here’s to hoping this toe-tapper helps a whole mess of our fellow Outsiders steam up some windows.

“If We Were Vampires” – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

If you’re looking for a slow sweet love song that might bring a tear to your lover’s eye, this is it. In “If We Were Vampires” Jason Isbell shows some gratitude for mortality. Knowing that death will someday part the couple in the song makes them work harder at loving one another while they’re still drawing breath. If you’re in it for the long haul, this might be your song.

“In Spite of Ourselves” – John Prine and Iris DeMent

In my opinion, “In Sprite of Ourselves” is one of the best love songs ever written. It’s honest, flirty, dirty, and has just as much humor in it as it does declarations of love. There’s also a little friction in the lyrics, but you can’t start a good, hot fire without a little friction. In short, “In Spite of Ourselves” has the same components as a strong relationship. On top of that, John Prine and Iris DeMent are amazing together.

“You Get It All” – Hayes Carll

This is another one of those honest love songs. When Hayes Carll says “You get it all” he means it. It’s about a partner who accepts the good and bad that come with being in a relationship. We’ve all got our negative qualities and when we find someone who will not just put up with them but accept them completely, it’s a special kind of feeling.

Listen to Love Songs for Outsiders

This is only the tip of the iceberg. The full playlist contains love songs from Waylon Jennings, Jason Boland & the Stragglers, Billy Stings, Randy Travis, and many more. While you’re at it, follow Outsider on Spotify to get all the best music from our favorite artists.