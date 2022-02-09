Outsider Picks: Outlaw Country Classics

For many, the term “Outlaw Country” brings to mind songs about living fast, drinking hard, and flipping the bird at Johnny Law. Sure, there are plenty of those tunes under the Outlaw umbrella. However, that’s not really where the Outlaw Movement planted its roots. Instead, it was about artists sticking to their guns and going against the “rules” of the music industry. Outlaw artists didn’t just want to sing about living wild. Instead, “Outlaw” became a label used by those who were more interested in artistic integrity than being a cog in the musical money-making machine.

Waylon Jennings spearheaded the Outlaw Country movement with his album Honky Tonk Heroes. In his 1996 autobiography, Waylon discussed what it meant to be an outlaw. “For us, ‘outlaw’ meant standing up for your rights, your own way of doing things.”

If that meant playing songs about loose women, hard-living, and cocaine, so be it. However, if it was just that, Outlaw Country probably wouldn’t have had the impact that it did on country music as a whole. Today, five decades after the movement began with Waylon, Willie, and Billy Joe, you can still hear its echoes. Everyone from Ashley McBryde and Jamey Johnson to Eric Church and Travis Tritt cite these outlaws and their bold musical choices as influences.

Outlaws, Outsiders, and Icons: An Outlaw Country Retrospective

With our playlist, Outlaws, Outsiders, and Icons, we take a trip down memory lane and showcase some of the biggest names in Outlaw country. It is packed with over three hours of pure outlaw goodness. Below are just a few of the songs we’ve added to our sonic time capsule.

“Fist City” by Loretta Lynn

The Coal Miner’s Daughter is an Outlaw Country icon and that’s a hill I’m willing to die on. Loretta Lynn wrote and recorded music that she felt strongly about, everyone else’s opinions be damned. Program directors banned songs like “The Pill” and “Rated X” for being too risqué. Then, there were songs like “Fist City” in which Lynn lets every other woman know that they won’t be slipping into bed with her man without one hell of a fight.

“Honky Tonk Heroes” by Waylon Jennings

The album opener and title track to one of the most important Outlaw Country albums of all time has to be on this list. Written by the legendary Billy Joe Shaver, this song led listeners into a whole new world of country music. The thumping bass and electric guitar sound of the song signaled a change in Waylon’s sound even for those who didn’t know the fascinating story behind the album.

“Pancho & Lefty” by Townes Van Zandt

Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson took this song to the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in the eighties. However, I added the original Townes Van Zandt version to this playlist. To me, it doesn’t get much more Outlaw than TVZ. He lived life and created music on his terms. He shunned fame, fortune, and critical acclaim and wrote for the sake of the song.

“Feelin’ Single – Seein’ Double” by Emmylou Harris

Usually, you only hear men singing songs like “Feelin’ Single – Seein’ Double.” However, Emmylou Harris included the Wayne Kemp-penned drinking tune on her Grammy-winning 1975 album Elite Hotel. It’s pure honky tonk gold and a welcome addition to any Outlaw Country compilation.

“Black Rose” by Billy Joe Shaver

No Outlaw Country playlist is complete without Billy Joe Shaver. His pen was behind some of the most popular songs in the genre. So, this playlist has a handful of cuts from Shaver. However, “Black Rose” (or “The Devil Made Me Do It the First Time” depending on the album) might be my favorite. It’s a great example of Shaver’s songwriting and musicianship.

Our Outlaw Country Playlist

Do yourself a favor and put Outlaws, Outsiders, and Icons on shuffle, crank up the volume, and enjoy some country music history. It’s full of cuts from Waylon, Willie, Merle, and many more. Then, be sure to follow Outsider on Spotify to stay up to date on the best tunes from our favorite artists.