Parker McCollum Speaks on ‘Wakeup Call’ Moment in Sobriety Journey

Rising country star Parker McCollum is sharing with fans more details about his journey to sobriety. His wakeup call involved his music.

In an interview with Taste of Country, the singer talks about writing many of his songs under the influence. He says he did that in an effort to write songs that “matter.”

“For a long time, I thought I had to do those things, too, to get those songs out,” he says. “Which, I got a lot of good songs out of it.”



Parker McCollum began to realize that there was more to life than drugs and alcohol. His turning point occurred when writing the song, “Rest of My Life.” The track is off of his debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy.

The country singer wrote “Rest of My Life” entirely sober. Proud of his work, the moment inspired him to take sobriety seriously.

“That was kind of my wakeup call. It’s probably the second time ever that I’ve written something and gone, ‘Man, that is really good.’ Most of the time, I think everything sucks. I don’t know that I would call it a life-saving moment, but it was really good for me to write something like that not under the influence of anything.”

He credits his fiancée for helping him stay strong and sober.

“It’s much easier to make good decisions and live the right way when I have her in mind,” he shares. “Ever since we got together, my career has taken off tenfold. It’s because I’m focused, healthy and working my butt off. All those things are paying off.”

Listen to “Rest of My Life” below.

Parker McCollum’s Love of Songwriting

Parker McCollum takes his songwriting process very seriously. The star writes about deeper themes that many modern country artists do not tap into as much anymore.

“I really, really care about songwriting,” he says. “I always want people to know when they listen to my music; whether they like it or not, they can’t say it’s fake. It’s all incredibly honest and really real and comes from a super real place. They come from the right place where all the best songs come from.”

McCollum’s debut record includes two Number 1 hits, “Pretty Heart” and “To Be Loved by You.” He hopes that his music gets him inducted into the Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame one day.

What’s next for the country star? Currently, McCollum is out on the road on an East Coast tour. With dates scheduling far into the summer, it looks like he is focusing on sharing his songs with the country in 2022.

Check out the tour dates below.



