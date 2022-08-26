Pat Green Goes the Distance With Release of New Album, ‘Miles and Miles of You’

Ol’ Pat Green is back. Not that the proud son of Texas ever left. And not that he’s that ol’. But PG is back with a new album. Pat, 50, dropped his first new studio album in seven years with the release of Miles and Miles of You on Aug. 26. And it was worth the wait.

“At the end of the day, creativity really got me back on track [after the pandemic],” said Pat Green to Outsider. “Getting in the studio and making a record and just working on . . . I’m a pretty solitary person. I’m really—other than golf with two friends, three friends—pretty much by myself all day, every day. I have to be busy enough. If I’m not busy, I’m finding a way to screw things up [laughing].”

Pat Finds ‘Miles’

Fortunately for fans, Pat didn’t screw up the new album. Produced by Dwight A. Baker, the 10-song offering is highlighted by the easy-crooning love song “Steady,” as well as the sweeping title track. Penned by Jon Randall, Pat had “Miles and Miles of You” on his radar for more than 15 years.

“The title track is a song I didn’t write. Jon Randall wrote that song,” said Pat. “We were in Pittsburgh playing at Heinz Field with Kenny Chesney [2005]. Jon came out to the show and was sitting on my bus. I turned on my recorder, which was actually a recorder at the time, and captured him playing this song that he had just written called ‘Miles and Miles of You.’ Through time, I ended up putting it on my computer. I always loved it and listened to it, but I played it for the band when we went in the studio in 2021. And I said, ‘Man, I don’t know what y’all think about this.’ And everybody says, ‘Yeah, we’ve got to cut that song.’ That’s how we ended up with it on this record. And I just think it’s such a beautiful song. Jon is so talented, as you know.”

“Miles and Miles of You’ Track List

Looking ahead, Pat will maintain a busy tour schedule across his native Texas this fall. With shows scheduled through Thanksgiving, 2022 will mark Pat’s biggest year on the road in 17 years.

“I feel like the songs that are on this project are fantastic,” added Pat. “We’ve had something like 14 Top 40 hits. I think, for the most part, people have found the experience they want out of my brain. Out of my creative life. But there’s some out there that I think still enjoy the newer material, so I’m really doing that to service me and to service those unique individuals that really like the creative side.”