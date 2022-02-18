Paul McCartney Announces ‘Got Back’ Tour Through U.S.

On Friday, living legend and member of The Beatles, Paul McCartney, announced that he’ll be hitting the road for the first time in three years on a 13-city North American tour this spring. It will be the first series of concerts McCartney has performed in the US since his “FRESHEN UP” tour ended in July 2019.

The tour announcement follows the success of director Peter Jackson’s lengthy documentary on the Fab Four titled The Beatles: Get Back. Piggybacking off the popular Disney+ docuseries, McCartney revealed plans for what he’s calling the “Got Back” tour. For now, 14 shows have been announced for his 13-city trek across the nation. The tour kicks off soon in Spokane, Washington on April 28, and tickets are going on sell next week.

The 79-year-old’s social media team announced the tour, dates, locations, and ticket information on Paul McCartney’s official Twitter account. The post shared a quote from McCartney himself referencing a promise he made to fans back in 2019.

“I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!” Paul McCartney said in the announcement.

Paul McCartney Visiting Cities He’s Never Performed In During ‘Got Back’ Tour

One of the most unique parts of Paul McCartney’s upcoming “Got Back” tour is where he’ll be stopping during his US trek. He’ll be performing at stadiums and arenas across the country, but some of the locations are somewhat surprising.

For example, McCartney is opening the tour in Spokane as mentioned, which will be the first time he’s ever graced the city with one of his shows. He’s never performed in Spokane with The Beatles, with Wings, or in his solo career either. That will change when McCartney and his band play Spokane Arena at the end of April.

Additionally, the same can be said for tour stops in three other cities as well. Paul McCartney will make his live debut in Winston-Salem, NC, Hollywood, FL, and Knoxville, TN. In fact, some of his shows will take place in stadiums on college campuses. He’ll be performing at Truist Field, the home stadium of Wake Forest University’s football team while in North Carolina. Likewise, he’ll play Thompson-Boling Arena, home of the Tennessee Volunteers and Lady Vols basketball teams.

“Got Back” will also mix in some regular stops for McCartney tours over the years. He’s visited cities like Seattle, Los Angeles, and Boston numerous times over his more than 50-year career. Seattle is the only city getting two shows on back-to-back nights at the brand new Climate Pledge Arena. However, he’s also performing in cities he hasn’t been to in decades.

Paul McCartney will visit Oakland, CA in early May for the first time in 20 years. Forth Worth, TX will welcome the iconic musician for the first time since 1976’s “Wings Over America” tour – his first tour with his new band after The Beatles broke up in 1969. McCartney will also make a long-overdue stop in Baltimore, MD. He hasn’t performed in the city since The Beatles performed there in 1964.

Thursday, April 28 – Spokane, WA- Spokane Arena

Monday, May 2- Seattle, WA- Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday, May 3- Seattle, WA- Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, May 6- Oakland, CA- Oakland Arena

Friday, May 13- Los Angeles, CA- SoFi Stadium

Tuesday, May 17- Fort Worth, TX- Dickies Arena

Saturday, May 21- Winston Salem, NC- Truist Field

Wednesday, May 25- Hollywood, FL- Hard Rock Live

Saturday, May 28- Orlando, FL- Camping World Stadium

Tuesday, May 31- Knoxville, TN- Thompson-Boling Arena

Saturday, June 4- Syracuse, NY- Carrier Dome

Tuesday, June 7- Boston, MA- Fenway Park

Sunday, June 12- Baltimore, MD- Oriole Park

Thursday, June 16- East Rutherford, NJ- MetLife Stadium

Presale tickets to the “Got Back” tour go on sale this Tuesday, Feb. 22. A few days later on Friday, Feb. 25, tickets go on sale to the general public. You can get further tour and ticket info HERE.