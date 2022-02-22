Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr Will Play Same Cities Just Days Apart

Though The Beatles are one of the greatest acts in music history, they achieved that greatness in a relatively small window of time. After just 10 years together, The Beatles disbanded and began their respective solo careers. Sadly, George Harrison and John Lennon have long since passed away. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, however, remain not only alive but musically active, despite being in their 80s.

Though McCartney and Starr remain friends, they rarely perform together. The last time they appeared on the same stage was back in December of 2018 at London’s O2 Arena, where Ringo joined Paul on stage for “Get Back”. That might be about to change, however, as the two are performing just days (and miles) apart this summer.

GOT BACK. NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2022



“I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you.

Well, I got back!” – Paul



More info: https://t.co/KhK4WK8Wlr #PaulMcCartneyGotBack pic.twitter.com/106IYKd4fz — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) February 18, 2022

On Friday, Paul McCartney took to Twitter to announce that his upcoming Got Back North American Tour will include a performance at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, NY, on June 4. Ringo Starr And His All-Starr Band will be performing at the Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center in Hopewell, NY, a few days earlier on May 30.

Now, neither McCartney nor Starr has even hinted that he will make an appearance at the other’s show. However, with the two Beatles legends just an hour apart in the same week? The chances of a duet seem high.

Ringo Starr Discusses Lasting Friendship With Paul McCartney

It’s a well-known fact that Paul McCartney and John Lennon didn’t always get along. Nor George Harrison and his Beatles bandmates. Though this isn’t how we like to think of The Beatles, it makes sense. When four artists spend every waking moment together for 10 years, there’s bound to be some friction.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, however, have both gone on the record to say that their friendship remains strong after all these years. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Ringo Starr revealed that he and Paul McCartney FaceTime regularly and even go on double dates with their respective wives now and then.

Though Starr admits that he and McCartney don’t see each other face to face as often as he’d like, he always speaks of his friend in glowing terms. “He [McCartney] is an incredible musician. He’s incredible at singing too and as a writer, but for me, as a bass player, he is the finest and most melodic.”

Starr goes on to say, “It’s always fun when we’re playing together. We did the Grammys, we did that Beatles show. So we are still pals, but we don’t live in each other’s pocket.”