Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder Unleashes on Mötley Crüe

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder fired shots at Mötley Crüe and other hair-metal bands of the 1980s, calling them “vacuous.”

“You know, I used to work in San Diego loading gear at a club,” he explained in an interview with Revolver. “I’d end up being at shows that I wouldn’t have chosen to go to — bands that monopolized late-’80s MTV. The metal bands that — I’m trying to be nice — I despised. ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ and Mötley Crüe: f— you.”

According to Vedder, it was largely the aesthetic he didn’t care for. To him, metal bands had more of edge to them. “I hated it,” the Pearl Jam singer continued. “I hated how it made the fellas look, I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous. Guns N’ Roses came out and, thank God, at least had some teeth.”

Alternatively, he felt like the 1990s alternative era got right what the 1980s didn’t. Vedder said: “But I’m circling back to say that one thing that I appreciated was that in Seattle and the alternative crowd, the girls could wear their combat boots and sweaters, and their hair looked like Cat Power’s and not Heather Locklear’s — nothing against her.”

He felt like women generally received more respect in the music scene during the post-hair band days.

“They weren’t selling themselves short,” he added. “They could have an opinion and be respected. I think that’s a change that lasted. It sounds so trite, but before then it was bustiers. The only person who wore a bustier in the ’90s that I could appreciate was Perry Farrell.”

Mötley Crüe’s Nicky Six Talks Battle for Sobriety

After 20 years of sobriety, Motley Crue’s Nicky Sixx recently opened up about what his journey looked like. Additionally, the musician wanted people to know how much he values his sobriety and to encourage others to get clean.

“I love being sober for many reasons,” Sixx said. ‘Somebody told me recently, ‘Man, you look pretty good with everything you’ve been through.'”

With a laugh, Sixx explained surviving it all was no easy journey. “It was a journey,” he says. “I was six years sober. And I didn’t quite get it. I mean, I got it, but I slipped and went out one day and then I was four years sober. And then I slipped.”

As a result, Sixx made sure his sobriety would stick the next time he got clean. The rock star explained: “I checked myself into rehab 20 years ago because I wanted to get it. And then I wanted to pass that message on. I want them to see what recovery can look like.”