Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard Defends Mötley Crue Amid Eddie Vedder’s Feud With the Band

Eddie Vedder may have made it clear that he is no fan of the 80s hair metal scene, but the rest of Pearl Jam doesn’t necessarily take the same stance. At least, Pearl Jam’s lead guitarist and co-lyricist Stone Gossard doesn’t take the same stance towards the bands who would fit within this particular genre of music…and the performances often tied to said bands.

In a recent interview on Revolver’s Fan First podcast, Stone Gossard spoke about his love for hard rock. A love, the Pearl Jam guitarist says, he shared with fellow bandmembers, Jeff Ament and Mike McCready.

“For sure Jeff and Mike and I loved hard rock,” Gossard says in the Monday podcast.

“You know, like, went through it all,” the Pearl Jam guitarist adds. “You know, I bought the first Mötley Crüe Leathür records.”

Gossard Saw Some of the 80s Scene A Little Differently

According to Gossard, the 80s hair metal scene was the last thing on his mind when he picked up the latest Mötley Crüe releases back in the day.

“I thought … at the time it was punk-like, you know?” Gossard explains.

“It was like Motörhead, and there was things about it that I was discovering about British hard rock at that time that felt also, like, rebellious,” the musician explains. “Or against the norm or something that made me interested in it.”

All of this comes after a feud erupted between Pearl Jam frontrunner Eddie Vedder and Mötley Crüe bandmembers after Vedder dissed Neil along with the entire 80s hairband scene in a recent New York Times interview.

“I’d end up being at shows that I wouldn’t have chosen to go to,” Vedder says in the controversial interview. “Bands that monopolized late-’80s MTV. The metal bands that — I’m trying to be nice — I despised.”

Vedder went on to say that he hated how these bands made the fellas look,” as well as how the scene made the women look. “It felt so vacuous,” Vedder said.

Compromising Is Key To Pearl Jam’s Longevity

So, the members of Pearl Jam may disagree on the importance of some of the 1980s most popular music and the groups who performed the songs. However, this doesn’t stop the members of the popular Seattle-based band from maintaining a close-knit group throughout the years. It’s watching how other bands react in similar disagreements that helps the bandmates navigate issues, leading to Pearl Jams’ longevity.

“It comes from that ’70s love of bands, and seeing our bands disagree and not get along and then think, ‘That’s silly,’ you know?” Gossard explains.

“Or not silly or whatever. So I think we went into it with some of that egalitarian like, ‘Yes, we’re going to share in publishing, and we’re all going to try to write and we’re going to try to support each other,'” the musician explains.

“So we’ve learned to compromise with each other and accept each other through many multiple years of ups and downs,” Gossard continues. “And now we can kind of go, ‘Well we’ve got through all that,’ so it just gets easier because you’ve already gone through so much that the bumps don’t seem quite as scary.”