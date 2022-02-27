Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder Opens Up About ‘Pretty Serious’ Health Scare

Following his experience with COVID-19 earlier this year, Pearl Jam’s lead vocalist Eddie Vedder opened up to an audience about his “pretty serious” health scare.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Pearl Jam’s bandmate revealed more details about his fight against the virus during the group’s show at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Friday (February 25th). “I got the COVID right before we were supposed to start practicing, about five or six weeks ago. And literally saw my life flash in front of my eyes,” he explained. The singer also said that he had done some very good things for his body and he has had a lot of fun.

However, the Pearl Jam singer further explained that his time with COVID-19 was quite serious. “And to get through that and then be back in a room like this, facing this many people facing this way. Listening to us… really, truly, it’s been a gift. And an hour. Thanks for listening. We’re so grateful.”

The Pearl Jam bandmate also performed alongside his daughter, Olivia Vedder, during the show. The duo sang My Father’s Daughter.

Billboard previously reported that the Pearl Jam singer was forced to postpone two California dates on his solo tour after discovering positive COVID-19 cases in his touring team. His show at the YouTube theater was originally scheduled for February 17th. “We have been following COVID protocols,” Vedder explained. “But still had a positive test in our touring party. The appropriate response is to postpone the next two shows. Everyone, please take care.”

Vedder will be performing his second postponed show at The Magnolia in San Diego on Sunday (February 27th).

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder Recently Opened Up About His Solo Album ‘Earthling’

Last month, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder opened up to the New York Times about his new solo album, Earthling. When asked what he has been thinking about how to attract listening beyond Pearl Jam fans, Vedder explained. “I wouldn’t want anything to not be honest. That’s what could be scary about this interview and I like that. The honest answer is that I should think about that stuff, but I don’t. “

While also chatting about who he thinks his audience is now, the Pearl Jam singer replied, “I don’t know. People tell me powerful stories about what the music means to them. So, in that way, I know what they get out of it. When people tell me that stuff, I don’t feel like I should get credit.”

In regards to how he and the rest of the Pearl Jam bandmates have compromised over the past 30 years, Vedder added, “You could say compromise, you could also say acceptance. I feel that in some ways artistically it’s been better in the last 10 years than ever. In the old days — and I’ll speak for myself — there was more being selfish or insecure.”