Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder Takes Another Shot at Mötley Crüe

The rivalry that just won’t stop. Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder has yet again called out Mötley Crüe. Grunge bands and hair bands, immortal enemies.

When this whole thing started, it was Vedder who was criticizing Crüe by name. While talking to The New York Times he said that he despised bands like the Girls, Girls, Girls group while working as an equipment guy in San Diego. You really have two vastly different genres, despite both being rock music.

Eddie Vedder’s original comments also touched on how women were portrayed in hair metal. And, how the men acted and were portrayed. Well, Nikki Sixx, the bass player for Mötley Crüe took offense to those comments. He took to Twitter to call Pearl Jam “one of the most boring bands in history.” Now, at a live show in New Jersey, Vedder has once again called out the glam metal band.

It wasn’t a Pearl Jam show, Vedder was rocking the stage with his solo project. Chad Smith, notably the drummer for the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Will Ferrell look-a-like, sits in the throne for Vedder’s solo gig. Right as Smith was about to tackle a solo, Vedder took to the mic to let the crowd in on something.

“That drum kit – that silver, beautiful machine that he is the engine of – does not need to elevate or rotate to do its job. Let me just point that out,” the singer said. Clearly a harsh attack towards Tommy Lee and his drumming. Lee is known for his wild performances. He sometimes has his kit suspended or on a rollercoaster track.

So, lucky for us, someone took a video of the incident. It seems Eddie Vedder has a vendetta. Check out the comments and Smith’s killer drum solo in the video below.

Where Does Eddie Vedder and Mötley Crüe Go From Here?

Right now, this rivalry is bound to just continue. As long as these comments remain on the stage or in the pages of the media, it will be a back and forth it seems. Despite it being 2022 and not the late 1980s, the grunge and hair metal conflict is alive and well. Is there really anything else that needs to be said?

After all of this cools down, both groups will go on to do what they have been doing. Pearl Jam and Mötley Crüe are likely to tour a bit this year. So, there might be more of these on-stage videos and audio clips with Sixx and the crew firing at Vedder. Then Vedder says that they aren’t very nice or something like that.

Surely, there aren’t fans out there that enjoy both bands… Of course, I’m joking. These two likely have a lot of overlap in their fanbases. Now, there have been these Verzuz battles between artists. Mostly hip hop and R&B. But, what about doing one between Pearl Jam and Mötley Crüe? Eddie Vedder and Vince Neil can duel it out on the stage, it’d be great.