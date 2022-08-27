PHOTOS: Kelsea Ballerini Wore ‘Hero’ Shania Twain’s 1999 GRAMMYS Dress at ACM Honors Event

Shania Twain was honored with the ACM Poets Award on Wednesday. The ACM Honors took place at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on August 24 and you’ll be able to see the ceremony on September 13 on FOX. Several artists paid tribute to Shania Twain in honor of the occasion. One was Kelsea Ballerini. The “HEARTFIRST” singer went all the way. She actually called up the GRAMMY Museum and borrowed the dress that Shania Twain wore to the ceremony in 1999. Check out photos below.

“if your hero is shania twain, meet your hero. you may become friends and she may even let you wear THE dress. (ps thank you grammy museum for letting me borrow it for 24 hours !!! pss tune in to see the whole acm honors on sept 13)” Kelsea Ballerini captioned the post.

Shania Twain was blown away.

“I am so blown away,” she said. “She looks stunning. She looks like an absolute angel. It’s very flattering to see her in the dress, and that she even wanted to wear it. I said, ‘I hope it’s not too dusty after being in the [GRAMMY Museum].”

The dress meant a lot to Shania Twain when she chose to wear it in 1999.

“It was an incredible night for me at the GRAMMYs,” she said. “That dress represented that experience. So I’m just happy to see it alive again. Now it has a new life, and it has new memories. And it’s really great to be able to share that with other people, with another woman. Obviously, it’s a huge compliment to be admired enough that someone would want to step into my dress.”

Shania Twain Honored at ACM Ceremony

Kelsea Ballerini didn’t just wear the dress. She recreated the music video for “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” complete with the stage outfit that Shania Twain wore for that, too. She donned a top hat and rocked the tune backed by the same dancers that Shania had in her Las Vegas show. Fans in attendance leaked video to social media.

“Let’s Go!” is Shania Twain’s Las Vegas residency. It’s been going on for a while now, and it’s winding down. She has a few dates that run into September. The next one is tonight, August 27. She’s also at it for a handful of shows over Labor Day weekend. Those take place September 2 & 3. The final date on the Las Vegas run is September 10. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information for each at her website.

Kelsea Ballerini’s new record drops on September 23. She’ll kick off a support tour the next night at Radio City Music Hall. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information at her website.