Randy Newman Postpones Tour After Announcing His ‘Neck Was Broken’

American singer-songwriter Randy Newman is canceling his European tour after receiving surgery on his broken neck. The Oscar-winner will reschedule the tour once he recovers from the invasive procedure.

Newman shared news of his injury on his website in true Randy Newman fashion.

“Recently, I noticed I was shrinking,” he wrote. “People over whom I had towered now towered over me. Could this be payback for having written Short People? Turns out, my neck was broken.”

“They operated on me successfully, I think,” he continues. “For even now, I look less like an anteater and more like a folk-rock artist from the early sixties. But the doctor said I’m not quite ready to tour.”

He continued saying, “I was really looking forward to coming to Europe to perform. I miss performing a great deal and I look forward to a time when I can come. I’m sorry I won’t see you this time but I will see you soon.”

The European tour titled, “An Evening with Randy Newman” would have begun this month. According to Newman’s website, new dates for the tour will come out “as soon as possible.” Current ticket holders can expect to receive a notification relating to their purchase.

New dates for the highly-anticipated tour will come out soon. However, in the meantime, “ticket holders will be contacted by their point of purchase with further information and news of their rescheduled date in the near future,” Newman’s reps told The Post.

Randy Newman celebrated career shines through the years

The 78-year-old songwriting champ comes with a career stacked full of awards including a total of 22 Oscar nominations beginning with his original score of 1981’s Ragtime to his score for 2019’s Marriage Story. Additionally, Newman won Best Original Song twice in 2002 for “If I Didn’t Have You” from Monsters Inc. and in 2011 for “We Belong Together” from Toy Story 3.

Outside of his many accolades as a composer of film music and pop/rock songs, Randy Newman is an accomplished musician as a singer and piano player. Many famous musicians have covered tunes by Newman including Joe Cocker’s version of “Guilty”, Tom Jones’s cover of “You Can Leave Your Hat On”, and Three Dog Night’s performance of “Mama Told Me Not to Come.”

Newman’s song “I Love L.A.” from his album, Trouble in Paradise has become such a staple, the Los Angeles Dodgers play the song after every home game victory. One exception was after they lost the final Playoff game against the Saint Louis Cardinals in 2004. Despite the loss, the team still played the single loud and proud encouraging Dodger fans to sing along.

According to Newman’s website, NPR names him a “national treasure” in its album review stating that he “remains first and foremost a craftsman of song, capable of telling ordinary stories in ways no one quite has before.” Likewise, the Chicago Tribune said, “Newman is one of the best songwriters of the last half-century … a master of orchestrating mood and playing a range of flawed characters, depicted in mini aural movies compressed into three verses and three minutes.”