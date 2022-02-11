Randy Travis Documentary ‘More Life’ Shines Light on Country Icon

The wait is officially over for Randy Travis‘ new documentary, “More Life.” It premiered last night on Circle Network celebrating the music icon.

The documentary received its name from a song he co-wrote with the Eagles Don Henley. “More Life” released in 2011, which ended up being the last single that Travis released. Therefore, this chapter all began in 2011 and the country singer is excited to share his story.

Almost a decade ago, Travis suffered from a stroke, which had changed his life forever. This specific song encouraged him to make a film about his life story. Sometimes the only way to get through something is by sharing it with other people. And that is exactly what Travis did.

So, from the moment they created the song to him going through one of the hardest times of his life, Travis shares all.

Randy Travis is Excited to Share His Life Story

The documentary goes back to the beginning. Randy Travis didn’t have the best reputation while growing up. He started a band with his brothers, which eventually led to them performing in clubs and bars. Although, he has been arrested a few times as a juvenile. After he changed up his act, the country singer focused more on his full-time music career with his band.

Unfortunately, the record labels in Nashville didn’t like his music enough to sign him. So his legal guardian hired him at the Nashville Palace as a cook who occasionally gives the guests live entertainment.

It wasn’t long until he released his first major album, Live at the Nashville Palace. This decision inspired Warner Bros. Records to sign him to their label. And things finally fell into place for Travis.

Throughout the course of his career, he received about 16 number ones. Nowadays, the country music world honors him as one of the greatest voices in the genre.

Despite all of this success, Travis experienced a life-altering health scare. Travis has struggled to bounce back after a devastating stroke. The country singer is unable to talk, sing, or walk long distances alone. But he has slowly been making his way back on the stage lately. And his documentary came out last night, which is the comeback of a lifetime.

The Country Singer Shares the Release of the Documentary on Twitter

On February 9, Randy Travis posted a video of him performing “More Life” on his Twitter page. In the caption, he mentioned how he didn’t think this song would get the recognition that it has been getting. You can read the caption and listen to his live version of “More Life” below.