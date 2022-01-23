Randy Travis Honors Meat Loaf After His Death

Days after music icon Meat Loaf passed away suddenly at the age of 74, country legend Randy Travis took to his Instagram account to share a touching tribute to the singer and his Black Dog co-star.

In his sweet social media post, Travis declared that the news of Marvin “Meat Loaf” Aday’s passing brought him sadness. “But it also gave me a reminiscent smile as I thought about the exuberance with which he lived his life. It wasn’t possible to part Meat Loaf’s company with a spring in your step and a song in your heart.”

Travis goes on to recall his days on the set of Black Dog alongside Meat Loaf and Patrick Swayze. The country writers that the days were some of his most cherished. “When we ran into each other over the years, in the music world or the movie realm, I felt I just spent time with an old friend. He never changed. His cup wasn’t half full or half empty, it was filled to the brim.”

Travis states that Meat Loaf’s shy demeanor in social arenas was certainly overshadowed when he was in front of the camera or on his stage. “My thoughts and prayers are with Deborah and the girls, Pearl and Amanda, as they move through this time when Heaven rejoices and Earth weeps. God bless and keep you—thank you for sharing him with us.”

According to IMDb, Black Dog is about a weapons-loaded truck that is being followed by the FBI and ATF. The truck explodes and kills the driver. Jack, who just got out of prison, is now driving another truck from Atlanta to New Jersey. Things get rough due to multiple hijacking attempts.

Other Celebrities Take to Social Media to Remember Meat Loaf

Randy Travis is among the dozens of celebrities that have taken to social media to remember Meat Loaf after his death on Thursday (January 20th). Queen bandmate Brian May shared a special tribute on Instagram about the late singer.

“Remembering great times,” May stated in his post. “Completely gutted that Meat Loaf has left us. Always full of madness, with the innocent sense of naughtiness of a 5-year old, Meat was forever young.”

May also state that he called Meat Loaf “Mr. Loaf” and in return, he would call the Queen bandmate when he wanted some “wacky” guitar playing. “ We had so much fun so many times, and, just three months younger than me, he felt like a brother. Dear Meat, the world is mourning and will miss your fine and powerful presence for a very long time.”

Meat Loaf’s former neighbors, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, also posted about Meat Loaf’s passing. Edward Norton, who starred with the singer in Fight Club, wrote, “The hardest thing about working w/ Meat was getting through any of these ridiculous moments without cracking up. Him lying on the table playing dead then belting out Zeppelin.”