Ray Wylie Hubbard Announces Star-Studded Collaboration Album ‘Co-Starring Too’

In 2020, Ray Wylie Hubbard made his Big Machine Records debut with the album Co-Starring. It was an album full of collaborations with a variety of artists ranging from Ashley McBryde to Ringo Starr. Fans loved seeing the songwriter and troubadour working with so many other artists. Now, he’s doing it again. Last week, Hubbard announced that he gathered another stable of talented musicians to bring us Co-Starring Too. It looks like it’s going to be another killer record.

Over the past couple of weeks, Ray Wylie Hubbard has been posting humorous short videos on his social media accounts. Those videos ended with him revealing yet names of his famous friends. Those videos also teased an important date: January 21st. Many of his fans immediately understood that Wylie Llama was hinting at a new collaborative album.

January 21, 2022 pic.twitter.com/xuiU1zEKqV — Ray Wylie Hubbard (@raywylie) January 19, 2022

Then, on the above-mentioned date, Ray Wylie Hubbard announced that his fans were correct. He let everyone know that Co-Starring Too is coming. Additionally, he dropped the first single from the album that day, “Hellbent for Leather” featuring Steve Earle.

Ray Wylie Hubbard on Co-Starring Too

Music Row ran a statement from Ray Wylie Hubbard about the upcoming record. “As a man of many friends, there were so very many people I just couldn’t get on the one project. So many people I wanted to do things with, but I just couldn’t. It stuck with me, and the more I thought about it, the more I thought ‘Why not make Co-Starring Too?’”

Hubbard went on to say, “When you’re lucky enough to have this kind of collaborative power, you’d be a fool to not tap in,” and Ray is no fool. Not only does he have a long list of incredibly talented friends, but he also has the power of a major label behind him now. He said that Scott Borchetta, head of Big Machine told him, “Whoever you’d like… What do you want to do?” He knew he couldn’t pass on the chance to make another collaborative project.

However, Ray Wylie Hubbard said that he didn’t just want to make this record because it would be fun to team up with a roster of stars. “…because of the pandemic, it lets a lot of people stay creative when it’s hard to get out on the road.”

Some Killer Collaborations

The combination of Ray Wylie Hubbard and Steve Earl on “Hellbent for Leather” is only the tip of the musical iceberg. Ray also tapped Willie Nelson to join him on “Stone Blind Horses” for the album. Additionally, Hubbard made the song “Fancy Boys” a Texas songwriter showcase. That track will feature Hayes Carll, James McMurtry, and Dalton Domino. However, “Naturally Wild” may be the most interesting collaboration on the album. For that song, Ray brought in Lizzie Hale from the band Halestorm and John 5, an out-of-this-world metal guitarist who has lent his ax to both Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie, among others. Check out the full tracklist below.

1. Stone Blind Horses (ft. Willie Nelson)

2. Groove (ft. Kevin Russell and the Shiny Soul Sisters)

3. Only a Fool (ft. The Bluebonnets)

3. Hellbent for Leather (ft. Steve Earle)

4. Naturally Wild (ft. Lzzy Hale and John 5)

5. Fancy Boys (ft. Hayes Carll, James McMurtry, Dalton Domino)

6. Texas Wild Side (ft. The Last Bandoleros)

7. Till My Wheels Fall Off (ft. Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers, Cody Canada)

8. Pretty Reckless (ft. Wynonna Judd, Jaimee Harris, Charlie Sexton, and Gurf Morlix)

9. Ride or Die (ft. Ringo Starr, Lucas Hubbard, Steve Lukather, Eliza Gilkyson, Ann Wilson)

10. Desperate Man (ft. Band of Heathens)t

Co-Starring Too hits shelves and streaming platforms on March 18th via Big Machine Records.