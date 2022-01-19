Reba McEntire Shares Birthday Wishes for Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is celebrating another year around the sun. That’s right! The country legend turned 76-years-old today. In order to celebrate the special day, some of Dolly’s friends are sending thoughtful birthday wishes her way. For instance, Reba McEntire shared a message to her country music icon counterpart.

Reba even referenced a few of Dolly’s hit songs, I Will Always Love You and 9 to 5, in the caption.

Happy birthday @DollyParton!!! I will always love you. Hope you’re taking the day off from workin’ 9 to 5! 🦋💖✨ #happybirthdaydolly pic.twitter.com/8sz9tNLXT9 — Reba McEntire (@reba) January 19, 2022

Fan Replies On the Tweet

Additionally, fans have been flooding Dolly with happy birthday messages.

For example, one user said, “Happy Happy Birthday @DollyParton. I hope you enjoy your day. Much love and blessings.” Another person said, “The duet we waited a lifetime for. And it was so worth it. Happy birthday Dolly. A true queen of country.”

With all of these uplifting comments, Dolly and Reba just might have to do a tour together. After all, one fan suggested it, “You 2 should do a tour together!!!!!”

Reba McEntire Has Some Big News For Us

According to recent reports, Reba McEntire recently revealed her own restaurant, bar, and live music venue in Atoka, Oklahoma.

The country star has quite a lot on her plate in 2022. The opening of “Reba’s Place” is coming sometime this year, and spoke more about it in an interview.

Last year, USA Today revealed the development through an interview with Reba and Chief Gary Batton of Oklahoma’s Choctaw Nation.

“We’re really tickled, we’re very excited about it,” the Fancy singer said. “It’s going to have great food, family atmosphere, a bandstand in there where we can do a little picking and grinning and singing.”

Also, McEntire mentioned that fans can expect the grand opening to be in September. This development is very similar to the bars on Broadway, but she wanted the place to be in her hometown of Oklahoma. So Outsiders, will you be traveling to Oklahoma to visit this one-of-a-kind place in September?