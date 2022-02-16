Reba McEntire Crushes ‘Fancy’ Rendition at Her Son’s Wedding Reception: VIDEO

Reba McEntire is bringing the heat to her son’s wedding with a performance. The country star is caught singing her song “Fancy” for guests.

Reba McEntire’s son, Shelby Blackstock, married his sweetheart Marissa Branch last weekend at Walt Disney World. Fans are excited to see more pictures and videos from the big ceremony and reception. In one clip, the groom’s superstar mother is belting out her hit song “Fancy.” Dressed in an elegant black gown, McEntire is singing to guests on the dance floor.

Watch the Instagram video below to see the fun-filled moment.

It looks like the wedding guests are having a blast at McEntire’s impromptu concert. Fans on social media are wishing that they had seen the moment in real life.

“Absolutely love it 👏 Love Reba. Would love to see entire wedding and reception,” one fan says.

“I need to have Reba in my life 😍 gah, that womans my hero! Raised me and saved my life and she doesn’t even know it,” another adds.

We are wishing Reba McEntire’s son a lifetime of love and happiness!

Reba McEntire on Importance of Family

Reba McEntire loves her family. Although Shelby Blackstock is her only biological son, she loves her stepchildren just as much. Married to Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 2015, the singer says that she does everything she can to remain close to each of them.

“When you go through a divorce, you don’t divorce your children. You stay in contact and you continue to love them, guide them, and help them. You’re still a parent,” she says to Good Housekeeping.

She adds that she keeps in touch with her mother as well.

“Mama’s 93 years old now and it’s getting to the point where we need to really help take care of her,” she explains. “A good friend of mine called us the sandwich generation — we’ve got our kids pretty much raised … but now we’re taking care of our parents, so it’s a different time in our lives.”

Shelby Blackstock is a successful race car driver. The 31-year old is incredibly close to his mom. McEntire feels the same way. In fact, she still worries about his safety on the racetrack.

“When I found out I had interviews in L.A. the day he was running Indianapolis, I almost cried. You never quite worrying about your children. From the minute I knew I was pregnant, he and I bonded. It’s a special connection.”

Although she keeps a busy schedule, the country star tries to balance her home life and career.

“I got a lot of irons in my fire, but as much as I can, I try to go home,” she explains before adding, “it’s really important to spend time with my family.”