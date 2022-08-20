Reba McEntire Gives Exciting Update on ‘Reba’ Revival

Reba McEntire is busy on camera right now. She’s in the new ABC series Big Sky. She also has a new Lifetime movie coming titled “The Hammer.” She shares the screen in the drama with her real life boyfriend Rex Linn. She’s also alongside her Reba cast mate Melissa Peterman. She’s excited to reunite with Peterman, and she’s talking about other things that the two could be working on. Could a Reba revival be in the works? She’d love to do it, if only she could find the time.

“So many obstacles,” she tells Deadline. “The TV business changes so much that sometimes reboots are hot and then they’re not. Plus getting everyone scheduled together is also hard. Steve Howie is very busy, and so is Joanna Garcia. Melissa is doing wonderful and here we are making a movie together. I guess timing and schedule will dictate that in the future.”

Reba McEntire is enjoying working alongside Rex Linn, too. She’d love to find a way to work him into a hypothetical Reba reboot. Linn was alongside her for the interview, and the couple joked about his possible addition to the cast.

“We can write something in for him,” she said. “The gardener?”

“I’m a good gardener,” Linn added. “I can play the gardener who is always outside and out of focus while Reba’s talking – every episode.”

Reba was incredibly successful. The show aired for six seasons and had 125 episodes. It’s gained new life in syndication, and there’s no reason to believe that it wouldn’t thrive as a reboot. With a myriad of streaming options available now to provide the show a home, the revival makes sense. Here’s hoping that Reba McEntire can find time for everyone to get together and get it off the ground.

Reba McEntire Hits the Road This Fall

Reba McEntire takes a break from the small screen to do her day job this fall. The “Fancy” singer hits the road in October with her longtime friend Terri Clark. They’ll kick it off at the Cajundome in Lafeyette, La. on October 13. There are a pile of Texas dates along the way, including stops in Fort Worth, Austin and Corpus Christi. There’s a big date in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on October 21. The trek winds through the South with a couple of stops in Florida and Georgia.

Reba McEntire’s fall tour carries all the way into November. She’s at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tenn. on November 17. McEntire wraps her year with a stop at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on November 18 and InTrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan. on November 19. Check out all of her tour dates and get ticket information at her website.