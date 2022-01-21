Reba McEntire Pays Tribute to Late Singer Meat Loaf: ‘Such a Kind Soul’

Following the news that I’d Do Anything For Love singer Meat Loaf passed away on Friday (January 21st), country legend Reba McEntire took to her Twitter account to honor the late musician.

“Meat Loaf died today,” McEntire declared in her tweet. “Age 74. I remember hosting the American Music Awards with him and Will Smith. He was such a kind soul [and] he gave us so much. He will surely be missed. Our loss, heaven’s gain. Rest In Peace, my friend.”

As previously reported, a post on the musician’s Facebook account revealed the tragic news. It reads, “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.”

Although Meat Loaf’s death has not been revealed at this time, fans were aware that he had a few health problems over the years. He even had several back surgeries. Which eventually caused him to be unable to perform.

However, in November 2021, Meat Loaf announced on his social media account that he was looking to be back in the studio in 2022. “The back surgeries hurt everything,” he wrote. “Before the back surgeries I was still trying to do shows, that’s when some of you saw or heard of me collapsing on stage and finally stopping the tour in the UK.”

Meat Loaf also revealed at the time that he couldn’t hit his usual high notes because of pain in his back. “Not a slight back pain. Pain that would bring you to your knees.”

Meat Loaf Recently Announced a Number of Planned Projects For 2022

According to Billboard, Meat Loaf has been planning numerous events for 2022. During his interview with the media outlet in October 2021, he stated that his voice is in incredible shape. “Vocally, I was really strong. So I don’t sound like my age at all. I can sing Bat Out of Hell no problem. All the same key. All the high notes.”

But, Meat Loaf did mention the biggest obstacle he had was “the moving parts” after the back surgeries. While sharing that he was planning to do a number of shows last year, he said, “I’m figuring out how to do shows without moving. With [props] being brought out and doing weird stuff. Creative stuff. ”

Meat Loaf also said that he kept calling his agent about his touring plans. “I left him a message, ‘Let’s do five weeks. 16 shows in America. Take a little break. Do 16 shows in Europe. Take a break. Do another 16. Then see how we like it I’m ready to get out there.”