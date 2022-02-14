Reba McEntire’s Son Shelby Blackstock Ties the Knot

Over the weekend, Reba McEntire’s son Shelby Blackstock tied the knot with his fiancee Marissa Branch during a gorgeous fairytale wedding at Walt Disney World. Blackstock notably proposed to Branch at the end of 2020 at Disney World’s Epcot.

According to Taste of Country, the wedding of Reba McEntire’s son included an altar that featured gorgeous flowers with Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Castle shined in the background. Following the exchange of vows, Blackstock and his new bridge took a carriage ride to celebrate with their friends and family in front of the Castle. Blackstock danced with the country legend, who donned a gorgeous floor-length black dress for the special event. The mother and son danced to McEntire’s hit single You’re Gonna Be (Always Loved By Me).

Shelby is Reba McEntire’s only child. He is the son of McEntire’s former husband Narvel Blackstock. McEntire and Blackstock were married from 1989 to 2015. Shelby has a half-brother, Brandon Blackstock, who was notably married to The Voice judge, Kelly Clarkson. He also has two half-sisters, Shawa and Chassidy. McEntire’s son is a race car driver.

Reba McEntire Opens Up About Remaining Close to Her Stepchildren After Divorce

During a January 2020 interview with Good Housekeeping, Reba McEntire spoke about how she continues to remain close with her stepchildren despite divorcing their father, Blackstock. “When you go through a divorce, you don’t divorce your children. You stay in contact and you continue to love them, guide them, and help them. You’re still a parent.”

McEntire previously shared with AARP Magazine that Blackstock became her manager due to everyone “patting her” on the head. “[They would say] ‘You’ve done it. Good girl.’ They assumed I had peaked. Narvel was like, ‘Oh no, no, no, no, no. Here’s what we could do.’”

While speaking about her son’s racing career, Reba McEntire said, “When I found out I had interviews in L.A. the day he was running Indianapolis, I almost cried. You never quite worrying about your children.”

Reba McEntire also spoke about her career and the growth she has experienced through the years. “I love what I’m doing. And I love me in my skin. Of course, I’m still trying to figure out how to fix my hair. Because I never learned that as a kid. People said, ‘Weren’t you scared you were going to fail?’ I’m not afraid of failure. I just want to try things. If they don’t work out, I’ll do something else.”

Shelby then shared his thoughts about the bond with Reba McEntire. “We’re best friends. We always get along. At least 99.9 percent of the time.”

Reba McEntire added, “From the minute I knew I was pregnant, he and I bonded. It’s a special connection.”