Riley Green Shares Acoustic Cover of Sammy Kershaw’s ‘Yard Sale’

Up and coming Country singer Riley Green shared a beautiful cover of Sammy Kershaw’s “Yard Sale” on his Instagram page.

Green has a clear love for ‘90s country classics, and he’s got the perfect croon for it. On Tuesday, the star blessed our ears with a short and sweet cover of the Kershaw tune. Larry Bastian and Dewayne Blackwell wrote the heartbreaking track, joining the tracklist for Sammy Kershaw’s debut album, “Don’t Go Near the Water,” in 1991.

“Yard Sale” was the third single from the record, telling a sorrowful story of the end of a relationship. The track has a bittersweet, almost indifferent feel to it lyrically, which makes it pull at the listener’s heartstrings that much more. In 1992, the track peaked at #17 on the Billboard U.S. Hot Country Singles & Tracks Chart.

The writing on this track is sort of brilliant. It gives the listener a clear picture of the very literal process of people sorting through the remnants of this relationship at a yard sale. Meanwhile, the man behind the song is going through the less literal, more emotional process of going through what’s left of their relationship in his mind.

Riley Green Pays Tribute to 90s Country Legend Kershaw

The tune offers a thoughtful yet complex interpretation of what happens during this breakup. At the same time, the writing makes the emotional grief so raw, real, and tangible, that we can’t help but get emotional just listening to it. After all, who can’t relate to the oddly intimate nostalgia of going through personal belongings at a garage sale?

Green posted the cover for fans to enjoy, paired with the caption “In the spirit of Kershaw… here is one of my favorites.”

Riley Green delicately strummed his guitar while an impressive amount of deer heads decorated the wall behind him. “Cardboard sign says yard sale…. Real estate sign says sold…Family picnic table, holds all that it can hold,” the singer crooned out.

He made his way through the heartfelt first verse before making it to the tear jerking lyric, “Ain’t it funny how a broken home…. Can bring the prices down?”

Where to Catch the Star This Year

Green’s natural rasp and effortless but smooth twang once again proves how perfect the singer is fit for country music. He flawlessly made his way through the chorus, before finishing off the short video. “Oh, I never thought I’d ever live to see…The way they’re sortin’ through…What’s left of you and me,” he sang out.

Sammy Kershaw is opening for Green’s show in Mississippi on Friday, so Green’s tribute to the Country legend makes perfect sense. It’s no secret how excited Riley is, either. Earlier this week, the singer posted a photo of him sporting a huge grin on stage. The post caption reads, “This is how I feel about @sammykershaw opening the show for me this weekend.”

You can also catch Riley Green on tour later this year with Luke Bryan on the “Raised Up Right” tour.