riley-green-and-luke-combs-reschedule-canadian-shows-after-canceling

Obviously, no one likes canceling fun events, especially musicians. But a few of them are rescheduling their shows for a later date this year. With that said, country singers Riley Green and Luke Combs are rescheduling their Canadian shows for November.

Earlier today, Combs shared the new dates with his Twitter followers.

“Wanted to let y’all know the shows in Canada have been rescheduled to November. The new dates for each show are listed, and all tickets for the previous dates are valid for the new dates with no action required,” Combs said.

Following that tweet, Combs added what fans can do if they cannot make the shows.

“If you can’t attend your show’s new date, refunds are available at the point of purchase,” he added.

Shortly after, the “I Wish Grandpa’s Never Died” singer re-shared the tweet with his own message for fans.

Green’s caption reads: “The Canada shows with @lukecombs have been rescheduled to November…all tickets for the original dates will be valid for the new ones. Can’t wait to see y’all later this fall.”

Additionally, the season 19 winner of American Idol, Chayce Beckham will be joining them in Canada as well. The tour will take place in multiple provinces throughout Canada.

Check out the list of where they’ll be at below.

Fans are a Little Sad By This News

Even though the stars made a promise to reschedule this tour, fans are a little sad that they have to wait longer to see them. With that said, Green and Combs are receiving a lot of replies regarding the new dates in the comments. One user, for example, said “We have to wait an additional 9 months. Boo!!”

But on a more positive note, “Congratulations on the Canada tour, so much fun,” another fan said.

On the other hand, some fans are telling them to come perform in their areas.

“West coast my guy!” while another user added, “Need a Virginia date soon. Pls and thank you.”

Hopefully, we’ll see these three out on the road before November!

Riley Green Joins Luke Bryan on His Raised Up Right Tour

Say no more because Riley Green is hitting the road with Luke Bryan on June 9 for the Raised Up Right tour. It’s been a long time since Bryan has performed on stage, but he’s ready to bring new music to your hears. And so are his opening acts, Green, DJ Rock, and Mitchell Tenpenny.

During the concert, they are planning on hitting over 30 cities across the U.S. And fans already know it’s going to be one helluva show.

Purchase tickets here.