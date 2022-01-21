Riley Green Debuts New Song ‘Taillights’ While in Cancun

Riley Green excites fans with a brand new single!

Earlier today, he shared a 60-second clip of the song with his Instagram followers. He appears to be in his hotel room at a resort in Cancun, Mexico.

In the caption of the post, Riley Green wrote, “Pickin’ a new tune in Cancun. “Taillights” hope y’all like it.”

Let’s take a look at the video below:

Well, Outsiders, it looks like fans are digging this song in the comments. For instance, one fan said he would like to see another album from Green.

“We need another album now Riley. NOW!”

Another fan said that it’ll sound a lot better with his band behind him.

“This song is gonna be way better with his band behind him!!!!! Acoustic Version sounds fantastic though, but it’ll slap when you hear it on the radio.”

Are you ready for more music from Riley Green? Because I heard it’s supposed to be off-the-charts good!

In case you aren’t in Cancun, there are a lot more opportunities to catch Riley Green performing live.

Recent reports provided a list of his upcoming shows and you can check it out below. One of them just might be in your area!

Columbus Civic Center on January 27

Mississippi Coast Coliseum on January 28

Legacy Arena at the BJCC on January 29

Landers Center in Southaven, MS. on February 3

BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo on February 4

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium on February 5

Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia on February 6

San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on February 12

The Wharf Amphitheatre in Orange Beach, Alabama on March 11 and 12

Luke Combs Canadian Tour 2022 on March 20-31

Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on June 9

Tailgate N’ Tallboys in Bloomington, Illinois on June 16

Country Jam 2022 in Grand Junction, Colorado on June 23

Rock the Roost in Tallahassee, Florida on July 23

Tidalwave Festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey on August 12

If any of these locations are near you or you’re up for a road trip, be sure to purchase tickets here. The I Wish Grandpas Never Died singer has some new and upbeat music for y’all this year, including Taillights!

Nashville’s Big New Year’s Eve Party in 2021

Most of you are aware that Nashville knows how to throw a party! Furthermore, this past New Year’s Eve was rockin’ with many well-known country stars. We saw performances from Jason Aldean, Jon Pardi, Miranda Lambert, and of course, Riley Green.

Additionally, Green is no stranger to the Nashville community and his career took off in late 2010. During Nashville’s Big Bash in December, he performed with Jon Pardi and Chris Janson at The Skydeck on Broadway. This trio is what we all needed and they might even collaborate in the future.