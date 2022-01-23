Riley Green Debuts Unreleased ‘Good Mornin From Mexico’

This week, Riley Green has decided to treat fans. He released some previously unreleased music including Good Mornin from Mexico.

While you likely won’t hear this song on the radio tomorrow, this acoustic rendition gives you a good idea of what a polished version could be. Green, in a Busch Light t-shirt, strums and sings the song. Green decided to write the song…well, from Mexico. The tropical paradise is right behind him through those doors.

With this cold Kentucky weather settling in, I wouldn’t mind being Riley Green right now. Warm sun and sand sound just about perfect. The song is a fun little heartbroken love song. With a similar theme as Dierks Bentley’s Drunk on a Plane, this one involves a scorned would-be-newlywed enjoying their honeymoon by themselves and having just a great time.

However, by the sound of this one, Green might not come back from south of the border.

Riley Green the beach bum? Perhaps. No one would be too shocked to hear that Green had moved to Mexico and decided to strum his days away in the sun. However, that (hopefully) won’t happen. Fans should expect to see Green traveling the country once again this year.

The If It Wasn’t for Trucks singer has his hair grown out a bit, his beard is grown in, and he is having the time of his life. On his Instagram, the singer said, “Drank tequila and wrote this song in my hotel room last night,” when talking about the song.

No matter where he is, Riley Green seems to always be having a good time. The 33-year-old artist is busy even on vacation. This is the second song in two days.

Riley Green Getting Productive at ‘Crash My Playa’

Well, Riley Green isn’t exactly on vacation. The singer is down in Cancun for the Crash My Playa event. Luke Bryan loves doing these events. With the entire thing taking place at Riviera Cancun, Mexico, fans were able to go to paradise and hear their favorite country music artists.

Not only did Bryan have Green join the lineup. Jason Aldean, Dustin Lynch, Ashley McBryde, and more were also listed as performers. The entire event started on the 19 and tonight, the 22 is the last night. While in his hotel room, Green was able to write and record a little bit.

While Riley Green was “Pickin a new tune in Cancun,” he showed off Taillights. This was the first video he shared from his hotel room in Mexico. Fans are so excited about all of these new songs. Every new video gets them riled up again and ready to buy tickets to the nearest tour date they can find. Now, if he gets these produced with a band behind him, then they could be his next big hits.