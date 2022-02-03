Riley Green Forced to Cancel Mississippi Concert Due To Winter Storm

Certainly, the inclement weather gets you out of things you dread, but it’s also ruining fun events. Recently, Riley Green announced that his concert in South Haven, Mississippi is not happening tonight. Due to the severe winter weather, many musicians are having to cancel their upcoming shows.

Earlier today, the venue in South Haven, Landers Center announced the unfortunate news to Twitter. In the caption of their tweet, they wrote, “Due to the Ice Storm Warning in the area, tonight’s Riley Green concert at Landers Center in Southaven has been rescheduled for Friday, February 18th. All tickets will be honored at the new date.”

A few minutes later, the I Wish Grandpas Never Died singer reshared the tweet with his own message to fans.

“Tonight’s show in Southaven, MS is rescheduled to Feb. 18 due to the ice storm. All tickets are honored for new date. See y’all then.”

For any updates on Riley Green’s upcoming shows, follow him on Twitter here.

Riley Green is Joining Luke Bryan on His Raised Up Right Tour

Surprise! Recently, Riley Green revealed that he’s joining Luke Bryan on his Raised Up Right Tour. Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock are also tagging along on this fun adventure.

The tour is set to begin on June 9 in Charleston, West Virginia. Furthermore, they will be bringing outstanding performances to more than 30 cities across the country. We know these stars are extremely ready to party with y’all, but how are you feeling?

According to a recent report, tickets are available for purchase on February 4 at 10 a.m.

A few days ago, Green shared the news with his Instagram followers. He is excited to get back out on the road doing what he loves most. It’s always nice to relax, but he’s more than ready to start performing again with his good friends.

In the caption of the post, Green wrote, “Can’t wait to hit the road later this year with and @m10penny on the Raised Up Right tour. Tickets go on sale Friday 2/4 at 10am.”

Check out the post below and see if they’re coming to a city near you.

Purchase tickets on Luke Bryan’s website here. The presale ends today, but tomorrow is the big day!

The Country Artist Has Some New Unreleased Songs

While you’re waiting for the Raised Up Right tour to start, you can listen to several unreleased songs that Riley Green has shared recently.

Some of them include Good Mornin’ From Mexico and Taillights. In fact, he debuted these songs from his hotel room in Cancun a few weeks ago.

Listen to both songs on Green’s Instagram and let us know what you think on our social media! Hopefully, he’ll play them on the Raised Up Right Tour.